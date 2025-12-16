Health and Prevention

The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals. The AAN’s mission is to enhance member career fulfillment and promote brain health for all.

The AAN’s Brain Health Initiative focuses on improving an individual’s brain health at every stage of life through multidisciplinary collaboration in scientific discovery, patient care, public policy, and education. A key priority is to raise public awareness on how to keep your brain healthy. Brain&Life®: The official public resource of the American Academy of Neurology, offering free information on brain health and neurologic conditions through a range of products including website, magazine, book series, and podcast.



The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

The American Stroke Association is a division of the American Heart Association. The ASA amplifies our efforts to educate people about stroke prevention and treatment. Let’s Talk About Maintaining Brain Health: This information fact sheet will help you make healthier choices, manage your condition or care for a loved one.



Stroke Connection e-News is our monthly publication delivering news, resources and stories for stroke survivors and their caregivers. Mental Health and Well-Being: Join Healthy for Good and learn tips to keep your mind and body fit.

Join Healthy for Good and learn tips to keep your mind and body fit. Life’s Essential 8™: Life’s Essential 8™ are the key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health, as defined by the American Heart Association. Better cardiovascular health helps lower the risk for heart disease, stroke and other major health problems.



Center for BrainHealth is a cognitive neuroscience organization, part of University of Texas at Dallas, focused on positive proactive brain health. For 25 years we have been studying the impact of small habit changes and translating that to tools to create impact for individuals and organizations. All of our tools are based in science. Making them more accessible through your great reach will be important to helping more people thrive.

*By opting in, you agree to receive informational text messages (SMS) providing you with brain health tips and science notifications. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help or STOP to opt out. Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy can be found at https://www.utdallas.edu/privacy/ Data obtained through the short code program will not be shared with any third-parties for their marketing reasons/purposes.



7 days of simple tips toward better brain health based on the science from Center for BrainHealth with a daily strategy and activity to practice. Text “BHA” to 888-844-8991 to start! Take the toxic habits quiz: Are your daily habits harmful to your brain health? Test yourself by answering 8 quick questions.

Are your daily habits harmful to your brain health? Test yourself by answering 8 quick questions. Access Know Brainers: Simple tips for strengthening brain health in your daily life. Take control of your life using brain-healthy habits backed by science. With the right tools, you can create a path to better brain health.



The Gerontological Society of America (GSA), founded in 1945, is the nation’s oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization focused on aging. It serves more than 6,000 members in over 50 countries. GSA’s vision, meaningful lives as we age, is supported by its mission to foster excellence, innovation, and collaboration to advance aging research, education, practice, and policy.

Hilarity for Charity (HFC) is a national non-profit on a mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education.

Research suggests that 45% cases of dementia may be preventable by adopting specific habits. Because Alzheimer’s can begin to develop 20-30 years before the onset of symptoms, there is no better time than NOW to start building a more dementia-resistant brain. HFC is committed to teaching you how to better care for your brain and reduce your risk of cognitive decline. HFCUniverse: This interactive platform connects with people of all ages and backgrounds through original content, in-person events, and virtual gatherings - empowering them to care for their brains, talk to their friends and loved ones about dementia and reach out for assistance through our respite care grants and support programs.

The John A. Hartford Foundation invests in aging experts and practice innovations that transform how the care of older adults is delivered.

The John A. Hartford Foundation has teamed up with AARP and the Geriatric Emergency Department Collaborative (GEDC) to promote two short educational videos that provide action steps for providers, patients, and family caregivers to better identify and manage issues related to brain health in the emergency department (ED). Age-Friendly Health Systems Action Community: Health care teams can join free 7-month Action Communities to learn about, test and adopt the 4Ms Framework for age-friendly care — what Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility.



The McKnight Brain Research Foundation strives to enhance life by preserving memory and supporting healthy cognitive aging through research and education.

National Council of Dementia Minds (NCDM) is the first national nonprofit organization founded and governed by individuals living with dementia. NCDM offers hope-filled strategies and resources for living well with dementia, while challenging brain health-related stigma.

This comprehensive tool is designed for individuals, families and healthcare providers to help people experiencing cognitive changes better understand and document potential symptoms, aiding in diagnosis and treatment. Developed by our interdisciplinary team of retired physicians living with neurocognitive disorders, this checklist combines clinical insights with lived experience. Transforming Life with Dementia: As co-researchers with academic partners, members of NCDM reviewed the current post-diagnosis support landscape and shared our lived experiences to identify critical gaps in the dementia care continuum. Read our 2024 report and recommendations here.

Tivity Health solutions are designed to address the greatest health barriers adults face today—and the new challenges they’ll encounter tomorrow.

Tivity Health enlisted Avalere’s support as an independent third party to use real-world data and analytics to assess the impact of the SilverSneakers program on members’ healthcare utilization and cost. The objective of this analysis was to quantify the impact of the SilverSneakers program for Tivity’s Medicare Advantage customer base and potential new Medicare Advantage plan partners. Tivity Health Supports Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness: Tivity Health has teamed up with USAgainstAlzheimers to provide free, evidence-based courses for health and wellness professionals about how to help people reduce their risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. USAging members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence, and dignity in their homes and communities.