Health and Prevention

Check out these resources provided by the Brain Health Action Collaborative Contributors

American Academy of Neurology logo with text that reads "American Academy of Neurology"

The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals. The AAN’s mission is to enhance member career fulfillment and promote brain health for all.

    • American Academy of Neurology’s Brain Health Initiative: The AAN’s Brain Health Initiative focuses on improving an individual’s brain health at every stage of life through multidisciplinary collaboration in scientific discovery, patient care, public policy, and education. A key priority is to raise public awareness on how to keep your brain healthy.
    • Brain&Life®The official public resource of the American Academy of Neurology, offering free information on brain health and neurologic conditions through a range of products including website, magazine, book series, and podcast.

     

    American Heart Association logo with text that reads "American Heart Association"

    The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

      • American Stroke Association: The American Stroke Association is a division of the American Heart Association. The ASA amplifies our efforts to educate people about stroke prevention and treatment.
      • Let’s Talk About Maintaining Brain Health: This information fact sheet will help you make healthier choices, manage your condition or care for a loved one.
      • Stroke Connection e-News: Stroke Connection e-News is our monthly publication delivering news, resources and stories for stroke survivors and their caregivers.
      • Mental Health and Well-Being: Join Healthy for Good and learn tips to keep your mind and body fit.
      • Life’s Essential 8™: Life’s Essential 8™ are the key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health, as defined by the American Heart Association. Better cardiovascular health helps lower the risk for heart disease, stroke and other major health problems.

       

      Center for BrainHealth logo with text that reads "Center for BrainHealth" and "The University of Texas at Dallas"

      Center for BrainHealth is a cognitive neuroscience organization, part of University of Texas at Dallas, focused on positive proactive brain health. For 25 years we have been studying the impact of small habit changes and translating that to tools to create impact for individuals and organizations. All of our tools are based in science. Making them more accessible through your great reach will be important to helping more people thrive.

        • Join the Great Brain Gain text challenge*: 7 days of simple tips toward better brain health based on the science from Center for BrainHealth with a daily strategy and activity to practice. Text “BHA” to 888-844-8991 to start!
          *By opting in, you agree to receive informational text messages (SMS) providing you with brain health tips and science notifications. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help or STOP to opt out. Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy can be found at https://www.utdallas.edu/privacy/ Data obtained through the short code program will not be shared with any third-parties for their marketing reasons/purposes.
        • Take the toxic habits quizAre your daily habits harmful to your brain health? Test yourself by answering 8 quick questions.
        • Access Know BrainersSimple tips for strengthening brain health in your daily life. Take control of your life using brain-healthy habits backed by science. With the right tools, you can create a path to better brain health.

         

        Gerontological Society of America logo with text that reads "GSA" and "Gerontological Society of America"

        The Gerontological Society of America (GSA), founded in 1945, is the nation’s oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization focused on aging. It serves more than 6,000 members in over 50 countries. GSA’s vision, meaningful lives as we age, is supported by its mission to foster excellence, innovation, and collaboration to advance aging research, education, practice, and policy.

           

          Hilarity for Charity logo with text that reads "HFC" and "Hilarity for Charity"

          Hilarity for Charity (HFC) is a national non-profit on a mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education.

            • 5 Brain Health Habits: Research suggests that 45% cases of dementia may be preventable by adopting specific habits. Because Alzheimer’s can begin to develop 20-30 years before the onset of symptoms, there is no better time than NOW to start building a more dementia-resistant brain. HFC is committed to teaching you how to better care for your brain and reduce your risk of cognitive decline.
            • HFCUniverse: This interactive platform connects with people of all ages and backgrounds through original content, in-person events, and virtual gatherings - empowering them to care for their brains, talk to their friends and loved ones about dementia and reach out for assistance through our respite care grants and support programs.

             

            The John A. Hartford Foundation logo with text that reads "The John A. Hartford Foundation"

            The John A. Hartford Foundation invests in aging experts and practice innovations that transform how the care of older adults is delivered.

              • Best Programs for Caregiving: The Best Programs for Caregiving online resource is a robust, easy-to-use database of nearly 50 top-rated dementia caregiving support programs that both family caregivers and service providers can use.
              • Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program: The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program, developed at UCLA, is an evidence-based model for health systems that provides person-centered care for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
              • Delirium & Dementia Awareness Videos: The John A. Hartford Foundation has teamed up with AARP and the Geriatric Emergency Department Collaborative (GEDC) to promote two short educational videos that provide action steps for providers, patients, and family caregivers to better identify and manage issues related to brain health in the emergency department (ED).
              • Age-Friendly Health Systems Action Community: Health care teams can join free 7-month Action Communities to learn about, test and adopt the 4Ms Framework for age-friendly care — what Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility.

               

              McKnight Brain Research Foundation logo with text that reads "McKnight Brain Research Foundation" and "Preserving memory, enhancing life"

              The McKnight Brain Research Foundation strives to enhance life by preserving memory and supporting healthy cognitive aging through research and education.

                • Brain Works Resource Hub: The McKnight Brain Research Foundation’s Brain Works microsite features an online hub of tools and resources from the Foundation and other reputable organizations with expertise in cognitive health.
                • About Cognitive Aging: Explore the MBRF’s resources to learn more about cognitive aging, the changes to expect and ways to maintain your cognitive health with age.
                • Cognitive Aging Self Assessments: Learn more about the different self-assessments available to help you get a sense for your current cognitive health.
                • Brain Health Tips: Access tips on the lifestyle factors, like nutrition, exercise and more that can help you maintain your brain health with age.
                • How to Talk to Your Doctor: This downloadable guide offers tips and questions to help start a conversation with your doctor about brain health.
                • Concerned for a Loved One?: Tips to help you talk with a loved one about any changes you’ve noticed in their memory.
                • Understanding Your Brain With Age: Information to help you better understand the changes to expect as your brain ages and what you can do to keep your brain healthy.

                 

                National Council of Dementia Minds logo with text that reads "National Council of Dementia Minds" and "Insights of Persons Living Well with Neurocognitive Disorders"

                National Council of Dementia Minds (NCDM) is the first national nonprofit organization founded and governed by individuals living with dementia. NCDM offers hope-filled strategies and resources for living well with dementia, while challenging brain health-related stigma.

                • Dementia Minds Groups: NCDM’s peer support groups empower individuals living with brain changes not only to support one another, but also to create resources that help others. Our groups embrace the diversity of people living with neurocognitive disorders and include individuals with all types of mild cognitive impairment or dementia.
                • Dementia Symptoms Checklist: This comprehensive tool is designed for individuals, families and healthcare providers to help people experiencing cognitive changes better understand and document potential symptoms, aiding in diagnosis and treatment. Developed by our interdisciplinary team of retired physicians living with neurocognitive disorders, this checklist combines clinical insights with lived experience.
                • Transforming Life with Dementia: As co-researchers with academic partners, members of NCDM reviewed the current post-diagnosis support landscape and shared our lived experiences to identify critical gaps in the dementia care continuum. Read our 2024 report and recommendations here.

                 

                Tivity Health logo with text that reads "Tivity Health"

                Tivity Health solutions are designed to address the greatest health barriers adults face today—and the new challenges they’ll encounter tomorrow.

                  • Tivity Health's Research Microsite: This microsite contains a variety of research, publications and insights to understand varied lifestyles, preferences and behaviors of the 65+ population.
                  • Senior Healthy Living Survey: The Senior Healthy Living Survey by SilverSneakers is fielded monthly among a national sample of adults 65 and older who are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Each survey includes a fixed set of questions covering topics related to physical activity, social connection and COVID perceptions which are tracked over time.
                  • Avalere SilverSneakers Study of Cost and Health Outcomes: Tivity Health enlisted Avalere’s support as an independent third party to use real-world data and analytics to assess the impact of the SilverSneakers program on members’ healthcare utilization and cost. The objective of this analysis was to quantify the impact of the SilverSneakers program for Tivity’s Medicare Advantage customer base and potential new Medicare Advantage plan partners.
                  • Tivity Health Supports Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness: Tivity Health has teamed up with USAgainstAlzheimers to provide free, evidence-based courses for health and wellness professionals about how to help people reduce their risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

                   

                  USAging logo with text that reads "USAging" and "Leaders in Aging Well at Home"

                  USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. USAging members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence, and dignity in their homes and communities.

                  • Brain Health: You Can Make a Difference!: This brochure includes recommendations and resources to help older adults take charge of their brain health as they age.
                  • Dementia Friendly America Sector GuidesThe Dementia Friendly America sector guides provide information, resources, and specific actions sectors can take to become more dementia friendly.
                  • Dementia-Friendly Community Evaluation Guide: This guide is geared toward local dementia-friendly community leaders and partners to help evaluate the impact of their Dementia Friendly America (DFA) efforts.
                  • Memory Cafe DirectoryThis online resource connects people living with dementia and their caregivers to meaningful programming in their communities.
                  • engAGED Social Engagement Innovations HubThis online Hub houses best practices and data-driven interventions, programs and services promoting social connection of older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers.
                  • AAA Services and Resources for People Living With DementiaBased on the results of an online poll of Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), this infographic details AAA roles in cognitive and dementia screenings, services tailored for people living with dementia and staff trainings on dementia.

                  More Contributor Resources