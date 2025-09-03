Each year, AARP celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, recognizing the contributions, history and heritage of the Latino community from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The monthlong celebration honors Hispanic and Latin Americans in the U.S. who are descendants of people from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Since its founding more than 60 years ago, AARP has been dedicated to serving older adults, but as the nation becomes more diverse, AARP is ensuring that its social mission reflects the changing demographic and needs of all older adults by helping families and individuals ensure that their money, health and happiness live as long as they do.

With more than 62 million Hispanics living in the United States, AARP not only celebrates their successes but prides itself in being a Wise Friend and Fierce Defender for the Latino community, and not just during Hispanic Heritage Month, but beyond.

AARP has earned a reputation as a Wise Friend and Fierce Defender by providing tools and advocacy designed to protect the health and financial security of older Americans that empower them to choose how they live as they age. As a Wise Friend, AARP helps individuals by providing trusted information and being a resource for them. As a Fierce Defender, AARP continues to advocate for policies and practices that will empower older adults and their families to feel confident, in control and secure as they age.​

“Every day our organization works to support Latinos around the country and Hispanic Heritage Month provides a time to celebrate their rich and diverse culture,” says Yvette Peña, vice president of Hispanic/Latino audience strategy at the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at AARP.​ “This year, we are proud to launch a new nationwide initiative called Somos. Somos in English means ‘we are,’ and this campaign is built around our commitment to the community by highlighting how together with AARP, we are creating a future filled with salud, dinero y mucho amor.”

The Somos We Are Campaign

This year’s Hispanic Heritage Month campaign expresses the unity between AARP and the Latino community, who for many years have collaborated with, volunteered for, and trusted in the support and guidance of the organization.

The campaign highlights the Latino spirit that inspires while encouraging individuals to learn more about AARP’s tools and resources around caregiving, financial resiliency and social connections. It also invites individuals to attend in-person and virtual events hosted by local AARP offices across the country. Events and workshops include learning how to prepare dishes from various Latin American countries, workshops to showcase Hispanic arts, a virtual concert by Los Lobos and much more. Learn more about how to celebrate and register for some AARP events.

Although Hispanic Heritage Month ends Oct. 15, AARP will continue with its long history of serving and supporting the Hispanic community throughout the year by reminding Latinos that “Somos AARP” is a Wise Friend in your life and Fierce Defender by your side.