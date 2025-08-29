New Award for Journalism About Older Americans

AARP and the National Press Foundation will recognize the best reporting on issues important to people 50 and older with two new journalism prizes.

“With people living longer than ever, we created this award to encourage in-depth journalism about the challenges and opportunities they face,” said Martha Boudreau, executive vice president and chief communications and marketing officer at AARP. Each award includes a $5,000 prize: one for work appearing in a large media outlet and one for work in a small or regional outlet (having fewer than 15 million monthly website ­visitors).

The contest is open to U.S.-based journalists working in any media format, including podcasts, television packages and print or digital stories.

Entries could range from well-crafted features to investigative journalism to coverage of how individuals and society are adapting to trends related to aging.

The work submitted should include journalism published or broadcast from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023; a letter of support from an editor; and up to three links or PDFs containing the entry.

The deadline for entries is Oct. 16. The first awards will be given out at the National Press Foundation annual gala in February.

To learn more, visit nationalpress.org/awards/.