Beat the Inflation Blues With AARP Rewards

The new year arrives with millions of Americans struggling to pay bills in the face of high inflation and filled with anxiety about an uncertain economy. For those in or nearing retirement and those on fixed incomes, these are especially turbulent times.

People on Social Security and Medicare are seeing some relief, thanks to an 8.7 percent cost-of-living increase in their monthly benefit and a rare decrease in Medicare Part B premiums and deductibles. But for many people, that is not nearly enough. They are desperate to find other ways to make their dollars go further.

Jo Ann Jenkins Photo by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

AARP is committed to helping you get through these tough times.

In the past year, we’ve provided useful saving ideas. The July/August issue of the AARP Bulletin was the “beat inflation” edition of our annual “99 Great Ways to Save,” with tips for saving cash on groceries, travel, entertainment, energy costs, online shopping and more. And the October issue focused on smart money moves you can make to fight inflation, preserve your nest egg and plan for your future. You can read these and other back issues of the Bulletin on the Members Only Access section of our website or by downloading the AARP Publications app on your mobile device.

You can also go to our website to find a wide array of financial tools and expert advice to help you plan and manage your money better, including our Social Security Resource Center, AARP Money Map and calculators to aid you in making better decisions on retirement, savings, home budgeting and more.

And there is another, fun way to save with us: the AARP Rewards program.

This is a free loyalty program that incentivizes learning. You earn points for using AARP’s retirement tools, savings videos, health quizzes and other resources. As you learn, you have a chance to win prizes, members-only exclusive merchandise, discounts on top brands and savings on everyday essentials such as gas, groceries and more.

Members only

The Rewards program is open to anyone, but AARP members earn 50 percent more points and have access to members-only rewards. Since the program began in 2019, members have saved more than $11 million — $5 million in 2022 alone.

We hear lots of good things about the program from those who take part.

Tonya, of Midland, Michigan, wrote: “Being disabled & only receiving Social Security disability income, I use anything I win/earn through points/prizes on AARP for gift giving. ... I’m very grateful that organizations like AARP offer such things. ... So, thank you for your continued generosity.”

And Patricia, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, told us: “I use the restaurant and shopping gift cards for great savings when going out shopping or for a celebration dinner with my family. The discounts with the gift cards are a great savings, and every little bit helps.”

Visit our website to find out more about the program.

We can’t know if 2023 will see prices start to fall or if it will be another challenging year for older Americans. But I can promise you this: AARP will continue to provide inflation-busting information that can help you plan for a financially secure future.