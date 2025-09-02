Older adults often report feeling lonely and isolated, which can have big consequences on their health. A former U.S. Surgeon General saw the problem as so widespread that he declared an “epidemic of loneliness” in America in 2023.

To help address these concerns, AARP is backing the Improving Measurements for Loneliness and Isolation Act, which would develop a way to quantify these issues in order to come up with solutions. AARP wrote to lawmakers Feb. 25 endorsing the federal legislation, which directs the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a working group to recommend standardized definitions and measurements of these two similar but different problems.

Social isolation is the objective state of not having relationships and contact with others, whereas loneliness is the subjective feeling of being alone and disconnected.

While a focus on the impact of loneliness and isolation has grown since the epidemic was declared, measuring prevalence can be challenging. However, clear evaluations of the problem are essential for further study and for public health teams to provide clear communication around solutions.​​

In our letter to the bill's sponsors, AARP wrote that the legislation is “an important step” toward combatting this epidemic, which disproportionately affects older Americans.

Disconnection is harmful, costly and at “crisis” levels

Research shows isolation puts people at higher risk for a host of physical ailments – from heart disease and stroke to diabetes, infections and dementia. Social disconnection can shorten life by about as much as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, according to former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy’s 2023 advisory.

It’s also costly for taxpayers. A lack of social contact among older adults is associated with an additional $6.7 billion in Medicare spending annually, according to a 2017 AARP study.

When the bill was introduced to Congress in February, co-sponsors Reps. Mike Flood (R-NE) and Ami Bera, M.D. (D-CA) released a statement highlighting why improved reporting measures are needed.