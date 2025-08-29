Hurricanes Have Changed Voting in Some States. Here’s How

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Hurricanes Have Changed Voting in Some States. Here’s How

Accommodations vary, so check before you cast a ballot

By

Emily Paulin & Natalie Missakian,

 
Updated October 22, 2024
AARP
Comments
Published October 04, 2024
/ Updated October 22, 2024
Illustration of people on line to vote and a hurricane blocking the voting booth
AARP (Source: Getty Images (3))

Hurricane Helene ripped through the U.S. in late September, waterlogging absentee ballots and battering voting locations across the Southeast, including in key battleground states like North Carolina and Georgia. Less than two weeks later, Hurricane Milton roared across Florida, creating even more obstacles ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Election officials in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee have been working to assess damage, minimize disruptions and get information out to voters affected by power outages, flooding and destruction.

“We’re not going to stop how we do elections just because there’s been a hurricane,” said North Carolina State Board of Elections Director Kristen Bell during a press conference in early October. “We might have to do it a little differently, but we’re going to proceed.”

North Carolina and Florida, the hardest-hit states, issued official emergency orders that either lifted or relaxed certain state voting laws. Some of these accommodations are for voters. For example, in North Carolina, absentee voters in affected counties have additional options for dropping off their mail ballots. Some accommodations benefit election officials. In Florida, county election supervisors have extended deadlines to post voting sites and drop-box locations later than usual.

Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee haven’t issued official changes to voting laws for the general election—except for South Carolina’s extended voter registration deadline, which has since passed. However, that doesn’t guarantee voters won’t experience changes, such as polling location shifts, potentially slower mail delivery, or longer lines due to limited poll workers. Election officials are working to advertise potential challenges and clarify voting options for affected voters. Still, they recommend voters be proactive in seeking information.

Learn How AARP Is Fighting for You

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we fight for you every day in Congress and across the country.

“Voters need a plan for how they’re going to vote,” Georgia Secretary of State Press Secretary Mike Hassinger told AARP. “We always say that, but now, with these weather events, it’s more important than ever to plan.”

AARP fights for older Americans’ right to vote. As part of this effort, we’re tracking and alerting you to changes that may impact how you cast your ballot this election. Here is a rundown of important information for states recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Visit our state voting guides, linked below, for further details.

Florida 

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued two executive orders—one after Hurricane Helene on Oct. 2, and another after Hurricane Milton on Oct. 16—granting a slate of emergency measures for 21 counties ahead of the general election. The counties are Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Dixie, Glades, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, St. Lucie and Taylor.

The orders allow officials to change or consolidate early voting centers and polling places, announce new voting locations and secure ballot intake stations (or drop boxes) later than usual, and hire poll workers from other counties if there’s a shortage.

Additionally, voters in affected counties may have their mail ballots sent to an address other than the one listed on their voter registration without submitting a signed written request. Voters in Pinellas and Taylor counties also have an extended early voting window.

Read more in our guide: How to Vote in Florida's 2024 Elections

North Carolina

An emergency resolution passed by the State Board of Elections on Oct. 7, along with an act passed by the General Assembly on Oct. 9, granted 25 western counties and tribal areas impacted by Hurricane Helene a list of emergency measures for the general election. These counties are Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey.

These provisions allow disaster-affected county boards of elections to modify their approved early voting sites, days and hours. Impacted voters can request absentee ballots in person up until the day before Election Day and deliver completed absentee ballots to various locations that are not usually allowed, including polling places or alternate county election offices.

Early voting began Thursday in North Carolina with record turnout, topping the previous 2020 record by 1.3 percent, according to the State Board of Elections. The numbers are “a clear sign that voters are energized about this election, that they trust the elections process, and that a hurricane will not stop North Carolinians from exercising their right to vote,” said Bell in a news release.

Read more in our guide: How to Vote in North Carolina's 2024 Election

Georgia

While no special provisions are in place, the Georgia secretary of state's office has set up a dedicated webpage for voters impacted by Hurricane Helene. It clarifies the absentee voting process and photo ID requirements. It also has a section on changes to voting precincts.

Any counties having to relocate early voting or Election Day polling locations will notify voters through the My Voter Page election portal, the Helene webpage, and radio, television and social media outlets, the secretary of state’s office told AARP.

Read more in our guide: How to Vote in Georgia's 2024 Elections

South Carolina

Following Hurricane Helene, a court order extended the voter registration deadline by eight days to Oct. 14. No other accommodations have been made, though some early voting centers and polling locations may change in certain counties. Updates will be posted on the South Carolina Election Commission’s early voting webpage and the MyscVotes portal, which voters can use to check their Election Day polling place.

Read more in our guide: How to Vote in South Carolina's 2024 Elections

Tennessee

The Tennessee secretary of state's office has established a dedicated webpage for voters impacted by Hurricane Helene. It clarifies in-person and absentee voting options and photo ID requirements. It also includes a county-by-county breakdown of voting site changes, with most relocations occuring in Carter and Cocke counties. 

Read more in our guide: How to Vote in Tennessee's 2024 Elections

See AARP’s state election guides for more information about early voting, absentee voting and ID requirements in other states, and keep up with AARP’s election coverage.

%{postComment}%

Emily Paulin is an editor at aarp.org who covers nursing homes, health care, and federal and state policy. Her work has also appeared in Broadsheet, an Australian lifestyle publication.

Natalie Missakian covers federal and state policy and writes AARP’s Fighting for You Every Day blog. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Haven Register and daily newspapers in OhioShe has also written for the AARP Bulletin, the Hartford Business Journal and other publications.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All