How to Make a Wish Come True

Mike Sampson has been an avid fan of auto racing since childhood. He passed on his love of the sport to his grandson, Brooklyn, when the two watched televised races in the hospital room where Sampson awaited a heart transplant more than a decade ago.

Now Sampson, 69, and Brooklyn, 15, watch hours of Formula One races on television at Sampson’s home in California’s Central Valley. “We love the personalities of the drivers and the speed,” Sampson says. They have attended NASCAR and drag races together, but the cost of an F1 race has always been out of reach.

Soon, the two will achieve their goal thanks to Wish of a Lifetime.

Wish of a Lifetime, which was founded in 2008 by Olympic skier Jeremy Bloom, became a charitable affiliate of AARP in 2020. The organization fulfills the dreams of older adults through personalized experiences that have been out of reach, often due to financial or health limitations. Some, like Sampson, have poured their resources into recovering from health crises. Other beneficiaries grew up in difficult circumstances that reverberated into adulthood, or spent their lives caring for loved ones.

Wish of a Lifetime is sending Sampson and Brooklyn to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October. The fact that Brooklyn is Sampson’s only grandchild makes the occasion even more special.

“He will never forget this as long as he lives,” Sampson says. “It’s unbelievable how this all came together.”

The Places You’ll Go, People You’ll Meet

If a dream has always lingered at the back of your mind, you can learn more about how to submit a wish through Wish of a Lifetime. A nominee must be 65 or older and unable to fulfill the wish on their own.

Wish of a Lifetime also leans on corporate partnerships and sponsorships, as well as AARP’s network, to make wishes happen. Volunteers help spread the word on a local level, discover potential wish recipients and coordinate logistics the day a wish is made.