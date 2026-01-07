2026 Archives: Financial Security and Livable Communities

The following documents related to consumer affairs, financial security, and livable communities issues that benefit people 50-plus are presented in reverse chronological order.

January

S: On January 7, AARP submitted a statement for the record for a House Education & the Workforce Committee hearing on “Modernizing Retirement Policy for Today’s Workforce.” In the statement, AARP emphasized the current retirement crisis and the need to improve access to and uptake of workplace savings, strengthen protections for defined benefit plans, close loopholes that allow conflicted advice, and ensure strong regulatory guidelines as investment products. (PDF)