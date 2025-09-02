Caring for a parent, spouse or other loved one can be a 24/7 job that is emotionally, physically and financially difficult. That’s why AARP works tirelessly to support family caregivers, striving to make your big responsibilities a little bit easier.

We fight for you to have access to help at home, workplace flexibility, training and much more – all to help ease your stress while saving you time and money. We engage with the governor, state legislators, Members of Congress, businesses and community partners to make progress for you, and get the job done.

Members only

Click on your state below to see how AARP is supporting family caregivers in your state.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawai'i

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky



Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio



Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

U.S. Virgin Islands

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming