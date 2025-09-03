AARP Report: Ageist Stereotypes in Online Images Declining

Marketing and advertising have long been rife with stereotypes that cast aging in a negative light. But that’s beginning to change online, according to new AARP research.

In images used in online media and marketing, adults 50 and older are now more likely to be shown working out at the gym or on the pickleball court, using a smartphone or wearing the latest fashions than they were in 2018, an AARP study released Monday found.



The share of online images portraying older adults in an unflattering way dropped from 28 percent in 2018 to just 10 percent last year, the study found.



For example, 26 percent of online images analyzed showed older adults engaging in physical activity, compared with just 15 percent five years earlier, suggesting marketers are doing a better job representing the active and healthy lifestyles of older adults, the researchers said.



The study also found a significant increase in digital images showing adults using tech devices, from just 4 percent in 2018 to 33 percent in 2023.



“At AARP, we have been leading the fight to combat ageism in marketing and media imagery, and it looks like the creative industry is starting to really listen,” said Martha Boudreau, AARP chief communications and marketing officer. “Progress has been made in improving how 50-plus adults are portrayed, but we still have a lot of work to do.”



People 50-plus shown as more independent, fashionable



AARP analyzed a random sample of more than 1,000 online images and 500 videos featuring adults age 50 and older. The images (excluding political content) were posted on news sites and social media by brands and thought leaders with at least 2 million followers or readers.

