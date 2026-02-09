AARP Hearing Center
You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.
AARP’s Supplier Strategy & Engagement work reflects our commitment to building strong, responsible, and high‑performing supplier partnerships that support our mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age. We engage capable Small Businesses and suppliers whose innovation, expertise, and performance help drive value across the enterprise.
AARP’s Supplier Strategy & Engagement work reflects our commitment to building strong, responsible, and high‑performing supplier partnerships that support our mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age. We engage capable Small Businesses and suppliers whose innovation, expertise, and performance help drive value across the enterprise.
AARP is committed to responsible sourcing practices that strengthen our supply base and support our mission. We focus on working with capable suppliers who demonstrate integrity, strong performance, and sound business practices. Our approach emphasizes:
AARP’s sourcing approach is grounded in transparency, consistency, and responsible business practices. We work across the enterprise to ensure suppliers understand how to engage with us and have meaningful opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities. Our engagement model emphasizes:
AARP works with capable suppliers who bring strong performance, sound business practices, and solutions that support our mission. We partner with Small Businesses, mission‑aligned enterprises, and organizations with proven expertise to procure a wide range of goods and services.
To begin working with AARP, we encourage suppliers to register in our STARS Supplier Portal. Creating a profile helps our team understand your capabilities and ensures your visibility as sourcing needs arise across the organization.