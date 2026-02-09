Javascript is not enabled.

a group of people in a meeting room high fiving

Supplier Strategy & Engagement

AARP’s Supplier Strategy & Engagement work reflects our commitment to building strong, responsible, and high‑performing supplier partnerships that support our mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age. We engage capable Small Businesses and suppliers whose innovation, expertise, and performance help drive value across the enterprise.

a group of coworkers in a meeting room high-fiving

Our Commitment

AARP is committed to responsible sourcing practices that strengthen our supply base and support our mission. We focus on working with capable suppliers who demonstrate integrity, strong performance, and sound business practices. Our approach emphasizes:

  • Expanding access to qualified Small Businesses
  • Ensuring transparency and consistency in how we engage suppliers
  • Setting clear expectations for quality, service, and delivery
  • Building partnerships that contribute to long‑term value for the organization

How We Engage Suppliers

AARP’s sourcing approach is grounded in transparency, consistency, and responsible business practices. We work across the enterprise to ensure suppliers understand how to engage with us and have meaningful opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities. Our engagement model emphasizes:

  • Clear guidance on how to participate in sourcing activities
  • Consistent expectations for quality, service, and delivery
  • Fair and competitive evaluation processes
  • Open communication that supports strong, productive partnerships
illustration of hands hovering over a keyboard with icons floating around it

Who We Work With and What We Purchase

AARP works with capable suppliers who bring strong performance, sound business practices, and solutions that support our mission. We partner with Small Businesses, mission‑aligned enterprises, and organizations with proven expertise to procure a wide range of goods and services.

Learn About Areas of Opportunity
a line of people sitting in chairs all looking at their mobile devices

Getting Started and Contact Us

To begin working with AARP, we encourage suppliers to register in our STARS Supplier Portal. Creating a profile helps our team understand your capabilities and ensures your visibility as sourcing needs arise across the organization.

View the Quick Start Guide