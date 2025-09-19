AARP is dedicated to enriching the lives of our members and being an advocate for your needs. We believe that positive social change that ensures access to products and services that help those 50 and over live their lives to the fullest starts with us. This is why we’ve adopted the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level A+AA as our guide toward making our content more usable, and accessible for all.

To deliver on our promise to our members in a constantly changing technological environment, we’re using innovative and thoughtful solutions to improve the accessibility of our site. Below you’ll find just some of the ways we’ve incorporated accessibility in our work: