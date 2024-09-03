 Skip to content
En español | Purpose Prize honorees give back to their communities with a generosity of spirit that is at once impossible to match and irresistibly contagious. They are living their best lives so we can live ours.

Meet this year's AARP Purpose Prize award winners.

Jim Ansara

Build Health International — Beverly, Massachusetts

Jon Eldan

After Innocence — Oakland, California

Robert Elkin

March to the Polls — Dallas, Texas

   
 

Renee Fluker

Midnight Golf Program — Bingham Farms, Michigan

Gemma Garcia

Ladies Empowerment & Action Program (LEAP) — Miami, Florida

Jennifer Jacobs

Connect Our Kids — Falls Church, Virginia

   
 

Calvin Mackie

STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action — New Orleans, Louisiana

 
 

 
 