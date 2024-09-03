Romance scammer stole ~ $1M from Jackie. Now she shares her story to help others avoid fraud. Watch AARP's Fraud Wars
En español | Purpose Prize honorees give back to their communities with a generosity of spirit that is at once impossible to match and irresistibly contagious. They are living their best lives so we can live ours.
Meet this year's AARP Purpose Prize award winners.
Build Health International — Beverly, Massachusetts
After Innocence — Oakland, California
March to the Polls — Dallas, Texas
Midnight Golf Program — Bingham Farms, Michigan
Ladies Empowerment & Action Program (LEAP) — Miami, Florida
Connect Our Kids — Falls Church, Virginia
STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action — New Orleans, Louisiana
You are leaving AARP.org and going to the website of our trusted provider. The provider’s terms, conditions and policies apply. Please return to AARP.org to learn more about other benefits.
Your email address is now confirmed.
You'll start receiving the latest news, benefits, events, and programs related to AARP's mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age.
You can also manage your communication preferences by updating your account at anytime. You will be asked to register or log in.
In the next 24 hours, you will receive an email to confirm your subscription to receive emails
related to AARP volunteering. Once you confirm that subscription, you will regularly
receive communications related to AARP volunteering. In the meantime, please feel free
to search for ways to make a difference in your community at
www.aarp.org/volunteer
Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try
again.