Fraud Prevention Tips and Tools

Cyber Aware? Know the Top Internet Scams

Prize Lies: How to Spot a Sweepstakes Scam

Sweepstakes are fun and offer a chance at big winnings. But beware: There are also fake contests out there. True, you can’t win if you don’t play, but you can certainly lose by entering a scam sweepstakes or fake lottery.

hands holding a tablet showing data next to a mobile phone with a watchdog alert popping up

Learn about the AARP Fraud Watch Network

Every year, thousands of Americans are impacted by fraud and scams – but AARP can help you be more proactive in avoiding them, whether or not you’re a member. See how the AARP Fraud Watch Network helps you protect yourself and your family.

