About AARP



Since 1958, we have fought for the priorities of older Americans, no matter what. We always have, and we always will.



AARP has members in every congressional district, representing all people 50-plus.





Over the years, AARP has worked with every president, Congress, governor and statehouse.





• We are 100 percent committed to our priorities.

• We are 100 percent nonpartisan — we do not engage in partisan politics.

• We do not support or contribute to political candidates, parties or campaigns.