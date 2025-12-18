AARP Hearing Center
We’re excited to invite you to a special virtual presentation of National Virtual Brain Health Events in 2026, hosted by AARP’s Office of Volunteer Engagement. Every two weeks, nurse leaders will present the 6 Pillars of Brain Health, sharing practical insights on how to get or stay brain healthy.
Why Attend?
- Hear directly from nurse leaders about the latest strategies for brain health
- Choose from multiple available dates to fit your schedule
- Engage in interactive sessions designed to empower and inform
- Share valuable brain health information with others
We hope you’ll join us!
Upcoming Dates & Registration Links
All sessions run 7–8 p.m. ET.
- January 7: https://events.aarp.org/QOBAmQ
- January 21: https://events.aarp.org/NOmyVg
- February 4: https://events.aarp.org/22no41
- February 18: https://events.aarp.org/BOD0ZV
- March 4: https://events.aarp.org/GOdlRQ
- March 18: https://events.aarp.org/dMG5eP
- April 1: https://events.aarp.org/z2Nbm9
- April 15: https://events.aarp.org/3xyYg3
- May 6: https://events.aarp.org/4myNxd
- May 20: https://events.aarp.org/n1GADv
- June 3: https://events.aarp.org/eWGr8V
- June 17: https://events.aarp.org/NOr25n