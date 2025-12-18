We’re excited to invite you to a special virtual presentation of National Virtual Brain Health Events in 2026, hosted by AARP’s Office of Volunteer Engagement. Every two weeks, nurse leaders will present the 6 Pillars of Brain Health, sharing practical insights on how to get or stay brain healthy.

Why Attend?

Hear directly from nurse leaders about the latest strategies for brain health

Choose from multiple available dates to fit your schedule

Engage in interactive sessions designed to empower and inform

Share valuable brain health information with others

We hope you’ll join us!

Upcoming Dates & Registration Links

All sessions run 7–8 p.m. ET.