NJ Voters Age 50+ Provide Insights for Gubernatorial Candidates

On behalf of AARP, the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll (FDU) conducted a survey of 1,100 randomly selected registered voters in New Jersey age 50 and older. Conducted before the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial election, the study sought to measure voters' attitudes across six key issues:

Prescription drug costs

Long-term care

Age-friendly communities

Retirement preparedness and security

Current stressors

The general state of New Jersey, and its gubernatorial race

Results show widespread support for the government working to reduce prescription drug prices; quickly enacting a program to allow workers to save for retirement; redistributing the state's long-term care budget to allow more people to receive care in their homes; and pressuring local governments to make communities more livable for residents.



Methodology

The survey was conducted by cellphone and landline between September 26 and October 6, 2021 and included oversamples of Black, Hispanic, and Asian American voters age 50 older.