The excitement and potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is not lost on older Americans. New AARP research shows many adults age 50-plus are leaning into technology, yet some are skeptical about embracing AI in their daily lives.

Nearly eight in ten older adults agree that technology has made their daily lives more convenient and efficient, according to new AARP research. One in three respondents over age 50 say they rely heavily on technology daily, using multiple apps, devices and advanced features. Another 51% say they regularly use tech for social media and via apps occasionally, while only 15% of older respondents say they only occasionally use tech.

When it comes to general AI familiarity, most older adults have some general knowledge about AI, but knowledge decreases with age. Nearly half (47%) of respondents in their 50s know about and use AI and AI-driven chatbots, while just 25% of those over age 70 do.

Most older adults have heard of common AI terms such as “text to speech,” and “voice recognition,” and about half have heard of “digital assistant” or “chat bot,” but fewer have encountered advanced AI concepts including “generative AI” or “recommendation algorithms.” As far as actually employing AI technology, AARP finds 48% of older adults use predictive text and auto-correction, 38% tap into AI to answer questions, 36% use virtual assistants, and 32% use voice-to-text technology.

Adults of all ages most often describe AI as innovative, helpful and convenient. However, older respondents are more likely to say AI also is impersonal and intrusive, while younger adults tend to label it impressive and revolutionary.

Open to AI

Although most older adults consider themselves beginners when it comes to using AI, they are open to taking advantage of AI as a tool. In general, older adults age 50-plus express interest in using AI to help them make decisions and improve efficiency. For instance, 74% are intrigued with AI translation services and 71% with AI to monitor home and public safety. Meanwhile, 66% see AI’s value in fraud protection, financial planning, and banking, and over half (53%) see its value in shopping assistance.

As for AI replacing drivers or therapists, there is less enthusiasm. Meanwhile, although those 70-plus are the least engaged with AI, the survey indicated they are open to simplified tech apps and ones that use AI to enhance their safety.

While older adults are not quite ready to view AI as an essential tool, many anticipate it will be useful down the road. About one-third (33%) say AI will be helpful to them managing their home and 37% expect it to be useful in health care.

AI fluency, comfort level, and perception

As for skill level in using AI, most older respondents say they are beginners (42%) or intermediates (28%), while just 7% consider themselves advanced. Many 50-plus adults are primed for learning, with 54% feeling confident in their ability to learn and adapt to new technologies.

The survey reflects mixed attitudes about AI with variation depending on exposure. Limited tech experience increased distrust of the technology.

Older adults are hesitant to adopt AI, in part, because of concerns over privacy, misinformation, security, and job displacement. Most older adults (68%) are concerned that AI may reduce human interactions. Nearly two-thirds (73%) believe AI is advancing rapidly while ethical policies struggle to keep pace. Respondents believe AI can streamline tasks and improve efficiency in the workplace but prefer to think of AI as supportive aid rather than a decision maker.

Hear from participants

What appeals

Strong data security measures and transparent AI decisions could improve consumer confidence in AI, AARP reports. Using AI with health monitoring, safety, and assistance strongly appeals to two in three (65%) older adults, who agree that it could help them to be more independent. Overall, just over half (51%) of older American adults say the benefits of AI outweigh the potential risks.

The findings reveal that once people learned AI and had some experience with how it works, they became more open to considering its merits. The survey indicates a need for public education on AI, improved user-friendly design of tools, and better privacy safeguards. The best bet for expanding the market is to build upon existing apps and make it easier to integrate AI into daily routines of older Americans.

Methodology

The information was collected for AARP in January 2025 through a 20-minute online survey of 1,661 American adults, including 1,148 age 50 and older.