Joy in the Chill: How Pets Make Winter and the Holidays Warmer

AARP’s 2025 survey reveals that pets play a meaningful role in the lives of adults age 50 and older, especially during the winter holidays. For many, pets are more than companions — they are family members who bring comfort, joy and a sense of purpose.

Most pet owners say their pets help them feel less lonely and improve their well-being, particularly during the holidays. The top reasons for having a pet include companionship, providing a home for an animal in need and reducing stress.

Holiday Traditions with Pets

Older adults often include their pets in seasonal celebrations. The most common holiday traditions among older pet owners are:

Giving pets a holiday gift or treat (54%)

Including pets in family photos (43%)

Sharing holiday meals or snacks with pets (33%)

The majority of older adult pet owners (84%) and non–pet owners (60%) say pets should be part of family holiday traditions.

While caring for a pet can sometimes present challenges — such as travel limitations or expenses — most older adults agree that the rewards far outweigh the challenges. Pets help their owners cope with holiday sadness, connect with others and make the season brighter.

Methodology

These findings are based on an AARP Omni online survey conducted from November 13 to 17, 2025, with a sample size of 1,008 adults age 50 and older. The data are weighted to represent the 50-plus population.

For more information, please contact Cheryl L. Lampkin at clampkin@aarp.org. For media inquiries, contact media@aarp.org.