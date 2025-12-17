Hurricanes Highlight Importance of Disaster Preparedness

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Hurricanes Highlight Importance of Disaster Preparedness

By

Paul Lingamfelter, AARP Public Policy Institute

 &

Christy Kwan, AARP Public Policy Institute

 
Published October 31, 2024

As states and communities continue to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, many are left wondering what could be done to prevent large-scale destruction from such disasters. Despite the severity of those storms, they were only the most recent among several to sweep across the Southeastern states. Moreover, hurricanes are only one of numerous natural disasters that are increasingly common.

And many community leaders and disaster experts are looking to strengthen natural disaster prevention, protection, and mitigation practices. That’s an encouraging trend because developing those practices, and specifically creating mitigation plans, can make a big difference.

Impact and increased planning

As hurricanes and other high-cost disasters continue to occur, many stakeholders are calling for more attention and funds to be directed toward hazard mitigation. State, tribal, and local governments develop hazard mitigation plans, sometimes called multi-hazard mitigation plans, to reduce the loss of life and property by minimizing the impact of disasters. These hazard mitigation plans are created by identifying natural disaster risks and vulnerabilities to their area and consist of long-term strategies governments can implement to protect people and property from potential hazards.

To be most effective, emergency and hazard mitigation plans need to include components that address the needs of people of all ages and abilities. Older adults receiving support from a family caregiver, a home care aide, or in a nursing home may be particularly vulnerable in disaster situations. In addition to short-term safety, such an event can have lasting consequences on their physical and mental health, economic security, and overall well-being. Extreme hot or cold temperatures harm older adults faster than people under 65, and disasters disrupt caregiving drastically. States and communities need to identify natural hazards to which these populations may be most susceptible and develop and implement strategies to reduce their vulnerability.

Mitigation plans as part of sound community-building

Hazard mitigation plans can vary in design, including whether and how they address the needs of older adults. Efforts to measure community livability and the quality of long-term services and supports (LTSS) should incorporate these plans. The 2023 AARP LTSS State Scorecard included an indicator of state emergency preparedness. It credited states that had a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-approved enhanced state hazard mitigation plan that included a social vulnerability index to better identify its populations most vulnerable to disaster.

Beyond protecting their residents, states and communities have a financial incentive to have hazard mitigation plans in place. According to the National Institute of Building Sciences, hazard mitigation saves up to $13 for every $1 invested. States with a FEMA-approved enhanced plan are eligible to receive an additional 5 percent in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) recovery funds in the event of a disaster.

Similarly, the AARP Livability Index™ platform gives credit to communities with FEMA-approved multi-hazard mitigation plans. Whereas state-level officials will utilize the state hazard mitigation plan during a time of disaster, the community and local-level officials will utilize their community-level hazard mitigation plan. When a community is covered by both state and local hazard mitigation plans, state and local leaders can refer to both documents to promote synergy and efficiency in coordinating recovery efforts and resources.

Data shows that some states and many communities are demonstrating belief in planning. Out of 16 states that currently have a FEMA-approved enhanced hazard mitigation plan, the LTSS Scorecard only awarded credit to the nine that utilized a social vulnerability index. Meanwhile, the 2024 AARP Livability Index™ data just released this month found that 83 out of the 100 top-performing communities[1] fell under the jurisdiction of a FEMA-approved local or regional hazard mitigation plan.

Proven approaches

Having a hazard mitigation plan doesn’t prevent a disaster from occurring, but a more prepared community will protect its residents better. Fortunately, most of the communities hit hardest by Hurricanes Helene and Milton have a local hazard mitigation plan in place. Three of the hardest-hit states, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, are all among the 16 states with a FEMA-approved enhanced state hazard mitigation plan. It is fortunate, and probably no coincidence, that these three Atlantic coast states have previously demonstrated how seriously they take disaster prevention and recovery.

The recent hurricanes have brought great tragedy and suffering to a region all too familiar with such events. Fortunately, the region had already begun to think in terms of mitigation and planning. For other communities looking to strengthen their approaches, AARP and FEMA collaborated to create the AARP Disaster Resilience Toolkit, which, among other recommendations, encourages communities to develop mitigation plans that continuously strive to identify risks and potential responses and bring all stakeholders together. To be sure, having a good mitigation plan in place represents a proven approach to lessening the impact of these disasters.

[1] Top 100 analysis conducted by reviewing the top-performing 25 communities from each community size within the AARP Livability Index™ platform. Community sizes are defined as very-large (population 500,000+), large (population 100,000 to 499,999), mid-size (population 25,000 to 99,999), and small (population 5,000 to 24,999).

MORE FROM AARP POLICY & RESEARCH