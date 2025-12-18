Facing Hunger Together: Seminole County Unites to Tackle Food Insecurity

Food insecurity is a growing crisis in Seminole County, Oklahoma, affecting residents of all ages and backgrounds. According to a recent AARP Research study, nearly 80% of locals know someone at risk of hunger, and half have personally faced food insecurity in the past two years. Despite the widespread need, many are unaware of available resources, and families often resort to difficult measures — such as skipping meals or selling possessions — to get by. Transportation barriers and limited knowledge of assistance programs further compound the challenge.

Methodology

This study was conducted by surveying 410 adults across three key zip codes in Seminole County between June and September 2025. Participants were reached through SMS, postcards, open links, phone calls and paper surveys. The research highlights not only the urgent need for expanded support and awareness, but also the community’s strong desire for collaborative solutions. Most residents support joint efforts among state, tribal, nonprofit and local organizations to address hunger and improve access to essential services.

For more information, please contact Aisha Bonner Cozad at abonner@aarp.org. For media inquiries, contact External Relations at media@aarp.org.