Addressing Health Care Disparities with the Community Reinvestment Act

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Addressing Health Care Disparities with the Community Reinvestment Act

As communities search for ways to reduce health care inequities, the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), a tool traditionally used to address economic inequities, can help by bringing health care to disinvested areas.

By

Karen Kali, AARP Public Policy Institute

 
Published April 14, 2023

Health and wealth are inextricably linked. This complex entanglement of access to health care and economic well-being was starkly amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic. As communities search for ways to reduce health care inequities, the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), a tool traditionally used to address economic inequities, can help by bringing health care to disinvested areas.

How CRA Works

CRA encourages fair financial inclusion in access to credit, housing, and community development. Through CRA, banks and financial institutions develop credit and banking services in low-to-moderate income (LMI) communities to augment economic mobility and close wealth gaps. Enacted in the 1970s to prevent redlining – the discriminatory, systemic practice of denying mortgages, loans, and financial services to residents based on race and/or ethnicity – CRA enables federal regulators to assess and rate banks' credit-eligible activities via regular assessments or exams. That gives banks extra motivation to engage in practices that increase financial accessibility, because banks with stellar ratings can adopt new bank charters, open new branches, and pursue mergers and acquisitions.

Through such dynamics, the power of CRA lies in its ability to drive affordable housing projects and revitalize business districts. With health care being a vital part of community development, CRA-driven investments also tackle health disparities in LMI communities.

A CRA Health Partnership in Action

The Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness in Forsyth County, North Carolina showcases this CRA-health disparities link. Currently being built by Senior Services, Inc. through CRA-led investment, the $22 million center will house adult day care, dementia care, and geriatric clinical care. The facility, which is scheduled to open this fall, will fill community health care gaps such as limited physical and occupational therapy and a lack of physicians and family practices in the immediate low-income neighborhood.

Three major health care providers have already signed on to deliver services. Novant Health will deliver on-site family health care via dedicated clinic space, Atrium Health will provide memory counseling and diagnostic memory care services, and Winston-Salem State University, an HBCU, will provide on-site physical and occupational therapy. 

The development of the center is made possible through a public-private partnership motivated by CRA, which provides incentive and benefit for all parties. For example, as previously mentioned, banks can improve their CRA credit-eligibility exam score based on their support of community development financing for community facilities. That gives banks a direct incentive to support health-related financing in LMI communities – such as the one where the center resides – bringing much-needed health services into disinvested areas. Community development corporations (CDCs) and community development financial institutions (CDFIs), which specialize in being intermediaries in underserved markets in addition to providing funding themselves, assist in bringing financial institutions to the table.  

The project in Forsyth County exemplifies how it all happens. Reinvestment Fund, a certified nonprofit CDFI, provided $13.5 million in source funding for the Center, and Truist Bank and other investors contributed to the project as well. CRA credit may be awarded to banks and financial institutions that invest. As a CDFI, Reinvestment Fund’s financing of the project paves the way for CRA activity credit for the banks and financial institutions providing capital support.                                                                             
Wealth, Health and Racial Disparities

The need for projects like this is clear. As wealth inequity drives health disparities, the result is health-wealth gaps that persist across generations. Residential racial segregation, a product of redlining, continues to be part of the reality as well. Though the federal law does not explicitly cite race, CRA addresses racial disparities peripherally. The federal regulators require banks and financial institutions to meet credit needs of LMI neighborhoods, an acknowledgement to the legacy of redlining.

Yet, much work remains as homeownership rates continue to be a source of wealth inequality. In mid-2022 the homeownership rate for white households was 75 percent compared to 45 percent for Black households and 48 percent for Hispanic households. Moreover, a look at home values and housing returns reveals a significant racial wealth gap. White heads of household age 55 and over have $175,000 more than the average Black household in housing equity wealth, and $145,000 more than the average Hispanic household.

Segregated communities, meanwhile, are prone to concentrated poverty and lack community resources, including access to health care. Residents in LMI communities, for example, experience higher rates of heart disease, hypertension, and stroke than residents in wealthier communities. Urban hospital and medical center closures in cities tend to occur in racially segregated and low-income communities, producing a disproportionate impact on neighborhoods of color. Health care deserts and medically underserved areas are the result of low-income communities experiencing disinvestment.

Looking Ahead: Leveraging CRA for Health

Place matters. With an overwhelming 77 percent of adults age 50 and older wishing to remain in their homes and communities as they age, access to health care becomes a key factor in their ability to choose how they live as they age. What’s clear is that CRA offers a proven way to incentivize financial institutions and communities to address the gaps in health care access and reinvest in LMI communities.