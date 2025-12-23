AARP Research on women highlights the diverse experiences, perspectives, needs, challenges, and resilience of women 50-plus.

CIVIC ENGAGEMENT

Women 50-plus make up a large share of registered voters, turn out at a high rate, and are a key swing voting bloc—but most feel policymakers don’t understand their challenges.

Across party lines, most women 50-plus don't think policymakers understand their challenges. [Source: She’s the Difference: Determined To Stay Optimistic Through Tough Times, focus groups conducted October 8-9, 2025.]

Deep concerns around rising costs, financial security in retirement, Social Security being there when they need it and feelings of being ignored by politicians are shared across parties. Personal outlooks are often brighter, shaped by gratitude, resilience and faith despite life’s hardships. [Source: She’s the Difference: Determined To Stay Optimistic Through Tough Times, focus groups conducted October 8-9, 2025.]

Views of the country’s direction are strongly dependent on women’s political beliefs. In 2025 focus groups, older Democratic women used negative words to describe how they feel about the country, with “hopeless,” “anxious” and “frustrated” as common refrains. Older Republican women struck a more positive tone, although not universally so. Several said they were “hopeful” or “cautiously optimistic” things are getting better. [Source: She’s the Difference: Determined To Stay Optimistic Through Tough Times, focus groups conducted October 8-9, 2025.]

The economy is a key concern for women voters. Although most older women feel they can make ends meet, they still feel economically on-edge.

Nearly two-thirds of women voters 50-plus (62%) say the current economy isn’t working well for them. Most older women (64%) say their economic reality differs from their expectations: they are less financially secure than they expected to be at this stage of life. [Source: She’s the Difference: Women Voters 50+, fielded August 27-September 2, 2024.]

As a response to higher costs of living, seven in ten women voters 50-plus (71%) have cut back on nonessential purchases, 52% have changed where or how they shop for groceries and other essentials and 37% have taken money out of savings. [Source: She’s the Difference: Women Voters 50+, fielded August 27-September 2, 2024.]

Many older women report not having any form of retirement savings. A striking 44% of women voters 50-plus have neither a retirement savings account nor a pension. [Source: She’s the Difference: Women Voters 50+, fielded August 27-September 2, 2024.]

Older women want leaders to protect Social Security and to address cost of living concerns. Protecting Social Security from cuts was the item that women 50-plus said would help them most (84% said this would help “a lot”), followed by lowering the cost of food (78% said this would help “a lot”). [Source: She’s the Difference: Women Voters 50+, fielded August 27-September 2, 2024.]

FAMILY CAREGIVING

Women are more likely than men to have a primary role in family caregiving and to take on a wider range of caregiving responsibilities.

Women are more likely to say that caregiving impacts their own health, well-being or finances.

Women who provide care are more likely to experience the caregiving as emotionally stressful (41% vs. 33% of men who are caregivers). [Source: Family Caregiving by Gender, July 2025.]

Two in ten (21%) women caregivers say caregiving is a physical strain and 19% say it is a financial strain (compared to 16% on both items for men caregivers). [Source: Family Caregiving by Gender, July 2025.]

FINANCIAL RESILIENCE

Financial Security

On money issues, women are more likely than men to be worried, which may be related to factors including lower levels of financial security and financial confidence.

The majority of women voters 50-plus are increasingly concerned about the country’s—and their own—economic challenges.

Fewer than half of women voters 50-plus (38%) say they have enough money to cover three months of expenses if they lose their income, and 41% do not have enough to cover a $500 emergency expense. [Source: She’s the Difference: Women Voters 50+, fielded August 27-September 2, 2024.]

Among those who are working, more than half (59%) of women voters 50-plus are not confident they will have enough money to retire at an age they would prefer. For those who are retired, 41% are not confident they have enough retirement money saved to avoid going back to work. [Source: She’s the Difference: Women Voters 50+, fielded August 27-September 2, 2024.]

Work and Jobs

Most women workers 50-plus have seen or experienced age discrimination on the job.

Two-thirds of women 50-plus who are working or looking for work (66%) say that based on what they have seen or experienced, older workers face age discrimination in the workplace today. Almost all of these women (95%) perceive workplace age discrimination as commonly occurring. [Source: Work and Jobs Data Trends – Age Discrimination, June 2025].

Most women 50-plus who are working or looking for work have observed or experienced at least one subtle form of age discrimination while on the job, such as assuming that older employees are less tech savvy (29%) and resistant to change (25%) or giving preference to younger employees for training (21%). [Source: Work and Jobs Data Trends – Age Discrimination, June 2025].

Many women in midlife and later life are interested in finding new sources of income, but some face barriers to leaving their current positions.

Nearly half of women 45-plus indicate they are interested in finding new ways to make money (46%). About one in five are interested in starting their own business (22%) or starting a new job or career (19%). [Source: Vital Voices Financial Forecasting: Anticipating the Financial Future of Women 45-Plus, fielded October 2022.]

Among adults in midlife with employer-sponsored health coverage, women are more likely to say they need to stay in their current job to keep their access to health insurance (55% of women 40-64 vs. 41% of men 40-64). This underscores mobility concerns, particularly among women experiencing heightened pressure to remain in their current position. [Source: Health Care Affordability in 2024 Among Adults Ages 40-64, fielded August 2-20, 2024.]

For retirement income, women 45-plus currently rely or plan to rely on a variety of sources, with Social Security (70%) the most common source. [Source: Vital Voices Financial Forecasting: Anticipating the Financial Future of Women 45-Plus, fielded October 2022.]

HEALTH AND HEALTH CARE

Health and Healthy Living

Women in midlife are more likely to report chronic health issues, but also more likely to have a regular doctor for care.

Women ages 40-64 are more likely than men these ages to report recurring or ongoing health issues such as such as arthritis, asthma, COPD, diabetes or eczema (48% of women vs. 42% of men). [Source: Health Care Affordability in 2024 Among Adults Ages 40-64, fielded August 2-20, 2024.]

Among midlife adults with recurring health conditions, women are more likely to say they have a regular doctor or health care provider they see for this health issue (94% of women vs. 88% of men). [Source: Health Care Affordability in 2024 Among Adults Ages 40-64, fielded August 2-20, 2024.]

A third of women have felt dismissed in health care settings, and many want to see specific reforms implemented.

Women 18-plus are more likely than men 18-plus to have felt that their concerns — or the concerns of a family member — were minimized, ignored or dismissed when receiving medical care (32% vs. 19%). [Source: Experiences with the Health Care System Among U.S. Adults Ages 18 and Older, fielded May 15-19, 2025.]

An overwhelming majority of 50-plus women believe reforms to address age discrimination in health care are important. Among 50-plus adults, women are more likely than men to say specific strategies are important, including training healthcare providers on issues related to older patients (97% vs. 91%), educating healthcare workers about ageist language and actions (89% vs. 83%) and creating national standards of healthcare for older adults (88% vs. 78%). [Source: Experiences with Age Discrimination in Healthcare Among U.S. Adults Ages 50-Plus, fielded May 16-28, 2024.]

Despite interest in health resources like affordable nutritious foods, many women face financial access barriers.

Nearly half of women 50-plus (47%) say it is important to have easy access in their community to affordable healthy food, including grocery stores and grocery delivery services. For men 50-plus, this number is 30%. [Source: 2024 Home & Community Preferences Among Adults 18 and Older, fielded June 17-July 1, 2024.]

One in six (17%) women ages 40-64 say that within the past year, they did not have enough money to buy nutritious food. For men 40-64, this number was one in ten (10%). [Source: Health Care Affordability in 2024 Among Adults Ages 40-64, fielded August 2-20, 2024.]

Medicare

Women believe Medicare is key to financial and physical health in retirement but worry it will not be there when they need it.

Women 50-plus overwhelmingly believe Medicare is important to Americans’ financial security in retirement (11% say it is somewhat important and 87% say very important). [Source: 2025 Public Opinion on Social Security and Medicare, fielded February 3-18, 2025.]

In the same vein, women 50-plus overwhelmingly believe Medicare is important to Americans’ health in retirement (9% say it is somewhat important and 87% say very important). [Source: 2025 Public Opinion on Social Security and Medicare, fielded February 3-18, 2025.]

However, women are concerned that Medicare won't be there when they need it (78% of women 50-plus vs. 72% of men 50-plus) and agree that Congress should immediately work to find a solution to finance Medicare so that current and future retirees receive full benefits. [Source: 2025 Public Opinion on Social Security and Medicare, fielded February 3-18, 2025.]

Menopause

The vast majority of women experience menopause symptoms.

Over nine in ten women in some phase of menopause have experienced menopause symptoms, averaging six different symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, sleep problems, mood changes and fatigue. [Source: Mirror/Mirror: AARP Survey of Women's Reflections on Beauty, Age and Media™: Authenticity and Menopause, fielded July 31 - August 21, 2024.]

The severity and length of symptoms can vary substantially. In the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN), Black women experienced vasomotor symptoms for 10.1 years on average, compared to the overall average of 7.4 years.

Self-perception can shift during menopause.

Women in perimenopause (i.e., the menopause transition) report a more negative impact on their sense of self. As they are beginning to experience symptoms that can interfere with work and family roles, the menopause transition is often marked by a lack of information, resources and known treatment options which heighten uncertainties. [Source: Mirror/Mirror: AARP Survey of Women's Reflections on Beauty, Age and Media™: Authenticity and Menopause, fielded July 31 - August 21, 2024.]

In contrast, women in postmenopause describe a more positive or neutral impact on sense of self. This aligns with having the benefit of lived experience, personal growth and feeling less constrained by external pressures. While symptoms remain for many in postmenopause, generally they may ease or cease. [Source: Mirror/Mirror: AARP Survey of Women's Reflections on Beauty, Age and Media™: Authenticity and Menopause, fielded July 31 - August 21, 2024.]

The economic impacts of menopause are substantial, and women want to see comprehensive support.

Women workers spend over $13 billion annually managing menopause symptoms. This includes over $10 billion on nonmedical treatments, over $4.5 million on copays and over $2.7 billion on hormone replacement therapy (HRT). [Source: The Economic Impact of Menopause: A Survey of Women 35+ and Employers, fielded September 2023.]

Workplace silence around menopause is common. Thirty-one percent of workers and 38% of employers say it is not discussed. However, 73% of employers and 54% of women workers agree that more workplace support is needed. [Source: The Economic Impact of Menopause: A Survey of Women 35+ and Employers, fielded September 2023.]

Women call for comprehensive menopause support, particularly given the barriers to accessible medical treatment for menopause symptoms. While many women rely on over-the-counter or home remedies, only a quarter who have experienced symptoms have used hormone treatments such as HRT, prescription vaginal estrogen or birth control. This underscores women’s call for specialized healthcare providers, better public education on menopause and making access to high-quality, personalized menopause care a policy priority. [Source: Mirror/Mirror: AARP Survey of Women's Reflections on Beauty, Age and Media™: Authenticity and Menopause, fielded July 31 - August 21, 2024.]

Engaging in key brain-healthy behaviors may benefit women’s mental health and brain health during the menopause transition.

Women in the perimenopause stage are significantly more likely to experience mood swings and brain fog than other women. [Source: Menopause and Brain Health: Women Ages 35-Plus, fielded June 17-30, 2025.]

Women in the post-menopause stage fare better than other women on stress, anxiety, depression and mental well-being. [Source: Menopause and Brain Health: Women Ages 35-Plus, fielded June 17-30, 2025.]

Frequent engagement in brain-healthy behaviors (maintaining a well-balanced diet, staying social, exercising, managing stress, regularly getting enough restorative sleep and engaging in mentally stimulating activities) benefits women 35-plus, regardless of where they are in the menopause transition. Women who frequently engage in brain-healthy behaviors have better mental health outcomes and fewer brain health challenges compared to women who engage in these behaviors less often. [Source: Menopause and Brain Health: Women Ages 35-Plus, fielded June 17-30, 2025.]

Mental Health and Social Well-Being

Most older women see benefits of mental health care, but access barriers exist.

When it comes to taking care of their emotional well-being, women 50-plus are less likely than men 50-plus to prefer a “go it alone” approach dealing with mental health problems on their own (58% vs. 65%). Older women are also less likely to worry about reactions from family and friends: 10% of women 50-plus say they would forgo needed mental health services because they fear friends or family might think less of them, compared to 15% of men 50-plus. [Source: Access to Mental Health Care Among Adults Ages 50 and Older, fielded November 28-December 7, 2023.]

Older women are more likely than older men to have been recently asked about mental health or emotional well-being concerns by their doctors (49% vs. 40%). [Source: Access to Mental Health Care Among Adults Ages 50 and Older, fielded November 28-December 7, 2023.]

Women 50-plus are more likely to say they did not receive the necessary mental health care they believed they needed (15% vs. 9%), suggesting access barriers are a challenge for some older women. [Source: Access to Mental Health Care Among Adults Ages 50 and Older, fielded November 28-December 7, 2023.]

Older women recognize the importance of social connections for their well-being and mental health.

Women 45-plus are less likely to report being lonely than men 45-plus (37% of women vs. 42% of men). [Source: Disconnected: The Escalating Challenge of Loneliness Among Adults 45-Plus, fielded August 4-19, 2025.]

Creating and maintaining social connections is a priority for most older women. When it comes to close friends, women in their forties, fifties and 60 or older all report having an average of three close friends. [Source: The Vital Role of Social Connections in Women’s Lives, fielded October 24-November 1, 2024.]

Women 45-plus are less likely than men 45-plus to report having no close friends (13% of women vs. 17% of men). [Source: Disconnected: The Escalating Challenge of Loneliness Among Adults 45-Plus, fielded August 4-19, 2025.]

Social connections play a particularly vital role in women’s lives as they age. Nine in ten women 60-plus (90%) say social connections are important to their well-being, and four in ten (43%) wish they had more social connections. Women who are satisfied with their social connections are significantly less likely to report feeling isolated or lonely. [Source: The Vital Role of Social Connections in Women’s Lives, fielded October 24-November 1, 2024.]

When it comes to who adults 50-plus rely on most for joy in their lives, women rely most on their children (57%) and men rely most on their spouses (49%). Women are also more likely than men to rely on friends (46% vs. 30%) and grandchildren or great-grandchildren (41% vs. 25%). [Source: Well-being and Social Connectedness Omni, August 2023.]

Prescription Drugs

Access to prescription medication continues to be a key issue for women 50-plus.

Women 50-plus are more likely than men 50-plus to have skipped filling prescriptions due to cost, or to know someone else who has done so (54% of women vs. 41% of men). [Source: The Burden of Prescription Drug Costs: A Survey of Adults Ages 50 and Older, fielded June 18-26, 2024.]

Among adults 50-plus who are aware of the 2022 drug law that caps out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for people in Medicare drug plans ($2,000 in 2025), women are more likely to name their insurance company as their source of information. By contrast, men are more likely to say they heard the information from news media. [Source: The Burden of Prescription Drug Costs: A Survey of Adults Ages 50 and Older, fielded June 18-26, 2024.]

Telehealth

Most older women are comfortable with using telehealth services.

Women 50-plus are more likely than men 50-plus to say they are (or would be) “very” or “somewhat” comfortable using telehealth services (74% among women vs. 67% among men). [Source: A New Look at Telehealth, fielded January 18-23, 2024].

Although older women are generally comfortable with telehealth, the overwhelming majority (84%) agree it is best with a known healthcare provider rather than a new healthcare provider. [Source: A New Look at Telehealth, fielded January 18-23, 2024].

Older women are less likely than older men to agree that telehealth takes away the personal aspects of a healthcare visit (64% among women vs. 72% among men). [Source: A New Look at Telehealth, fielded January 18-23, 2024].

On access issues, three in four older women say telehealth makes it easier to seek out health care when needed.

Older women are more likely than older men to agree that telehealth has made it easier, or can make it easier, to seek medical treatment (76% of women agree vs. 69% of men). [Source: A New Look at Telehealth, fielded January 18-23, 2024.]

Older women are more likely than older men to opt for a telehealth visit for “simple” tasks like checking test results, or when they face challenges in scheduling or getting to in-person visits. For example, women are more likely to choose a telehealth visit if it is hard to get to the medical office (60% for women vs. 46% for men), or if they cannot find someone else to watch loved ones for whom they provide care (21% vs. 13%). [Source: A New Look at Telehealth, fielded January 18-23, 2024.]

Weight Loss Drugs (GLP-1s)

The overwhelming majority of older women have tried to lose weight, partially driven by the belief that society stigmatizes weight.

Approximately eight in ten women 50-plus (83%) have tried to lose weight, more than any other age and gender demographic. By comparison, 76% of women 18–49, 68% of men 50-plus, and 60% of men 18–49 have tried to lose weight. [Source: Awareness and Views of GLP-1 Medication, fielded November 2024.]

Over eight in ten women 50-plus feel that generally people feel pressure to have a certain body type, and that people who are overweight or obese are judged negatively by society. [Source: Awareness and Views of GLP-1 Medication, fielded November 2024.]

Although weight loss drugs like GLP-1s are on the radar for many older women, familiarity is limited and most want more information before considering them.

Twenty-six percent of women 50-plus say they are extremely or very familiar with injectable medications for weight loss or Type 2 diabetes. This is consistent with women 18–49 (25%) and slightly higher than men of all ages (21%). [Source: Awareness and Views of GLP-1 Medication, fielded November 2024.]

Nine percent of women 50-plus who have tried to lose weight but haven’t taken GLP-1s are extremely or very interested in using them for this reason, compared to 12% of women 18–49, 9% of men 18–49 and 4% of men 50-plus. [Source: Awareness and Views of GLP-1 Medication, fielded November 2024.]

Most women 50-plus (55%) say they need more information about GLP-1 medications. This need is consistent across all gender and age groups. [Source: Awareness and Views of GLP-1 Medication, fielded November 2024.]

There is uncertainty and a diversity of views about the safety of GLP-1 medications.

Around half (53%) of women 50-plus are not sure about the safety of GLP-1 medications for obesity. [Source: Awareness and Views of GLP-1 Medication, fielded November 2024.]

Around half of women 50-plus (51%) agree that the health risks of being overweight or obese justify using GLP-1 medications, compared to 47% of women 18–49, 49% of men 50-plus and 42% of men 18–49. [Source: Awareness and Views of GLP-1 Medication, fielded November 2024.]

LIVABLE COMMUNITIES

Although most women 50-plus would prefer to stay in their homes as they get older, many are not confident their homes and communities will be able to meet their needs.

Two-thirds of women 50-plus agree they would like to stay in their home (65%) and in their community (68%) for as long as possible. However, one in five (20%) are not confident their current community will meet their needs as they get older. [Source: 2024 Home & Community Preferences Among Adults 18 and Older, fielded June 17-July 1, 2024.]

Regarding their current homes, nearly half of women 50-plus (46%) say they would need to make changes or modifications to their residence to enable themselves or loved ones to stay there if they had a condition where physical assistance was needed. [Source: 2024 Home & Community Preferences Among Adults 18 and Older, fielded June 17-July 1, 2024.]

When it comes to potential moves, the biggest factors impacting decision-making for women 50-plus are financial, including the cost of rent or mortgage (67%) and lowering housing and home maintenance costs (56%). [Source: 2024 Home & Community Preferences Among Adults 18 and Older, fielded June 17-July 1, 2024.]

MEDIA, BEAUTY AND AGING

Women are increasingly likely to say they have grown into their authentic selves with age, and express growing confidence across life stages.

Sixty-eight percent of women 50-plus say they’ve grown completely or very much into their authentic selves, compared to 55% of women 18–49. [Source: Mirror/Mirror: AARP Survey of Women’s Reflections on Beauty, Age and Media™, series of studies most recently fielded July 31 - August 21, 2024.]

Seventy-six percent of women 50-plus say they feel more comfortable in their own skin as they age. [Source: Mirror/Mirror: AARP Survey of Women’s Reflections on Beauty, Age and Media™, series of studies most recently fielded July 31 - August 21, 2024.]

Older women are often underrepresented and misrepresented in media.

Two-thirds of women 50-plus say they rarely or never see themselves represented in today’s media and indicate that older women are only presented authentically 31% of the time. [Source: Mirror/Mirror: AARP Survey of Women’s Reflections on Beauty, Age and Media™, series of studies most recently fielded July 31 - August 21, 2024.]

Media misses the mark for women 50-plus when they offer unrealistic portrayals (e.g. celebrities who have altered their appearance), cast younger women to represent them, limit older women to motherly or grandmotherly roles, and neglect racial and ethnic diversity. [Source: Mirror/Mirror: AARP Survey of Women’s Reflections on Beauty, Age and Media™, series of studies most recently fielded July 31 - August 21, 2024.]

Older women want realistic and inclusive advertising.

Ninety-one percent of women 50-plus wish beauty and grooming ads featured more realistic images of women their age. [Source: Mirror/Mirror: AARP Survey of Women’s Reflections on Beauty, Age and Media™, series of studies most recently fielded July 31 - August 21, 2024.]

Eighty-one percent of women 50-plus prefer to buy from brands that feature a mix of ages in their ads. [Source: Mirror/Mirror: AARP Survey of Women’s Reflections on Beauty, Age and Media™, series of studies most recently fielded July 31 - August 21, 2024.]

TECHNOLOGY

Women and men 50-plus own the same number of devices, but the devices they own often reflect different priorities.

On average, both men and women 50-plus own seven tech devices, with smartphones topping the list for both groups (men 91% vs. women 90%). [Source: Same Devices, Different Priorities: How Men and Women 50-Plus Use Tech for Their Own Needs, fielded September 3-30, 2024.]

Yet gender gaps exist in some areas of tech ownership. Among 50-plus adults, women are more likely to own personal health and wellness devices, like wearables (41% vs. 33%) and e-readers (27% vs. 21%), while men are more likely to own productivity and utility-focused tech, like Bluetooth headsets (57% vs. 48%) and laptops (75% vs. 70%). [Source: Same Devices, Different Priorities: How Men and Women 50-Plus Use Tech for Their Own Needs, fielded September 3-30, 2024.]

Women 50-plus see tech as enriching and essential for connection, but they also have concerns.