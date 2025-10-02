What Matters to Older Adults

My Health Checklist uses the four Ms framework to help older adults identify concerns that are most important to them – and prepares them to share those concerns in their medical appointments.

My Health Checklist can also serve as a valuable resource for health organizations. Recently, AARP and IHI led a Community of Practice composed of a dozen groups working to utilize My Health Checklist, and workshopped ways of introducing the resource to members of their teams, as well as to patients and their caregivers, where applicable. As a leader at one participating organization said, “My Health Checklist, for me, is just a wonderful tool to help individuals prepare for shared decision-making.” Another spoke about the importance of age-friendly health care, saying “It’s addressing the ageism, the implicit bias that may get in the way of us hearing older adults when they are trying to express their needs.”

