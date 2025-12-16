Rich Johnson

AREAS OF EXPERTISE

Social Security, retirement preparedness, older workers, and the affordability of long-term services and supports.

ABOUT

Richard Johnson, PhD, is vice president of financial security at the AARP Public Policy Institute. He leads a team of experts on Social Security and other income support programs, retirement savings, employer retirement plans, older workers, financial fraud, and financial well-being.

Before joining AARP, Johnson was a senior fellow and practice area lead for aging and retirement at the Urban Institute, where he worked to advance the understanding of how current government policies, private sector practices, and demographic trends influence older Americans’ economic security and decision making.

Johnson’s research focuses on financial security at older ages. He has authored or co-authored more than 250 journal articles, book chapters, and research reports and testified before Congress and federal commissions. His work has been published in leading academic journals, such as the Journal of Labor Economics, Journal of Human Resources, and Health Affairs, and featured in national media outlets, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and NPR.

Johnson holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University.

CONTACT

Email: rjohnson@aarp.org

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-w-johnson-0a81897/

For media inquiries call 202-434-2560 or e-mail media@aarp.org.