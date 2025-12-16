AREAS OF EXPERTISE

International human rights law, international organizations, global population aging, healthy aging policy, global development, foreign policy and international diplomacy.

ABOUT

As Vice President of International, Peter Rundlet develops and executes AARP's international strategy to position AARP as the global thought leader on aging. Before joining AARP, Rundlet served as director of international strategy for the Obama Foundation, where he spearheaded the design and development of the organization's international programs. Rundlet also served as deputy assistant to the President and deputy staff secretary for President Barack Obama at the White House.

Previously, Rundlet served as managing director and head of the Washington, DC office of the human rights foundation Humanity United, and he was the vice president and managing director for national security and international policy at the Center for American Progress, where he led a team of two dozen policy experts. Prior to that, he served as counsel for the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, better known as the 9/11 Commission.

Rundlet also served in President Clinton's White House, first as a White House Fellow, working in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, and later as associate counsel to the President. Rundlet also has worked as an associate attorney in the political law department of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Earlier in his career, Rundlet was an assistant counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, where he litigated voting rights, housing, school desegregation, and employment discrimination cases. A former Peace Corps volunteer in Honduras, Rundlet holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he was editor of the law review, a master's degree from the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at Tufts University, and a bachelor’s degree from Brown University.

CONTACT

Email: prundlet@aarp.org

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-rundlet/

For media inquiries call 202-434-2560 or e-mail media@aarp.org.