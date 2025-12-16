Laura L. Mehegan

ABOUT

Laura Mehegan is a manager of consumer insights on the PRI-Financial Resilience and Health Research team in AARP Research, where she manages qualitative and quantitative health-related research on brain health, healthcare and healthy living, and caregiving.

Before joining AARP, Mehegan spent 10 years with a small government contractor implementing public opinion research for the United States Air Force, Office of Public Affairs. Before that, she spent 20 years working with several other private companies managing and implementing survey research projects.

She has a master’s in applied social research and a bachelor’s in sociology, both from West Virginia University. Mehegan earned a post graduate certificate in gerontology from McDaniel College.

CONTACT

Email: lmehegan@aarp.org

For media inquiries call 202-434-2560 or e-mail media@aarp.org.