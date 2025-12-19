AREAS OF EXPERTISE

Longevity economy, economics of transformative AI, innovation and intellectual property, and international development.

ABOUT

Ani Harutyunyan, PhD, leads the longevity economy portfolio work at AARP, including the publication of its flagship Longevity Economy Outlook© reports. In that capacity, she provides advice and leadership on the estimation and forecasting of macroeconomic indicators, leading the research design, providing strategic direction, and driving communication across internal and external stakeholders.

Prior to joining AARP, Harutyunyan held a director-level role at a DC-based think tank, where she oversaw the publication of several influential policy reports that were presented on the Hill and generated significant media attention. As a consultant to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, she provided data-driven evidence for policymaking in developing countries.

Harutyunyan has also held academic appointments at various institutions in the United States and Europe. She served as principal investigator for projects funded by the National Science Foundation and the Council for Innovation Promotion. Her research papers have been published in high-impact economics and multidisciplinary journals, including the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. She was awarded the Bergson Prize for best publication by the Association of Comparative Economic Studies.

Harutyunyan holds a bachelor’s, double master’s, and PhD in economics, and is pursuing a graduate certificate in Artificial Intelligence from Harvard University.

CONTACT

Email: aharutyunyan@aarp.org

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aniharutyunyan/

For media inquiries call 202-434-2560 or e-mail media@aarp.org.