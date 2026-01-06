AARP Hearing Center
See Aging Issues in a New Light. Discover Policy Solutions for Action.
Livable communities and housing…Family caregiving and long-term care…Retirement-saving solutions and Social Security…Medicare and prescription drug prices….
Issues that affect older adults are many, and the AARP Public Policy Institute understands how they all connect. Powered by that expertise, Policy Plus Action newsletter gives you the full aging-issue landscape so you stay informed on your areas of interest plus see how they interact other issues. Policy Plus Action is packed with the latest research, insights, and solutions from AARP’s leading think tank and those with whom it collaborates on issues that affect people as they age.
The newsletter’s name says it all. Designed for policymakers, peer subject matter experts, allied organizations, media members, and interested consumers, Policy Plus Action provides vital information to spark action.
NOTE: You will receive a verification email titled "Action Required" from AARP asking that you confirm your subscription. Please click the confirmation button in order to complete your subscription request. (You can unsubscribe at any time.)
2025 Issues
- Preventive Health Tracked – Retirees Back to Work – Policy Now Video (December 2025)
- Livability Index Update – SNAP & Medicare Savings Program – Caregiving by State (November 2025)
- Federal Cuts & Medicaid - Auto IRA Plus - Older Workers by Industry (October 2025)
- Newsletter Feedback – Livability Index Update – High Deductive Health Plans (September 2025)
- Behavioral Health Care – Caregiving Today – Older-Adult Employment Data (August 2025)
- Nursing Home Quality Measures - Multiage Communities - SNAP Impact (July 2025)
- Medicare Advantage Costs - Medicaid and Caregivers - Walkable Communities (June 2025)
- Medicaid Work Requirements - Drug Price Negotiation - 55+ Employment Numbers (May 2025)
- Medicaid & Older Adults - Menopause Untreated - Food Insecurity Rising (April 2025)
- Medicaid & Older Adults - Nursing Innovation Grants - Health Insurance from Work (March 2025)
- Medical Debt – Self-employment – Nursing Innovations RFP (February 2025)
- Dementia’s Early Financial Toll - Drug Prices - Medicare Part D Spending Cap (January 2025)
2024 Issues
- Home Care Inflation - Livability Index - Needed: Menopause Research (October 2024)
- Drug Annual Spending Cap - 7 Questions for Midlife & Beyond - Social Security CS (September 2024)
- Rx Cost Relief - Harmful Social Security Delays - Employment Data (August 2024)
- National Aging Plan - Livability Index - The Second 50 (July 2024)
- LTSS’s debilitating cost - ACA Impact - Banks and the 50+ (June 2024)
- Social Security’s Popularity - Drug Disposal - State Emergency Plans (May 2024)
- Long-Term Care Feedback - Medicare Advantage Denials - Employment Numbers (April 2024)
- Nursing-Home COVID Continues - RSV Vaccine Results - Rx Prices (March 2024)
- Fintech & Caregivers - Rx Price Trends - Caregiver Respite (February 2024)
- New Caregiving Generation – Medical Credit Cards - Age 50-64 Insurance Affordability (January 2024)
2023 Issues
- Payroll Deduction IRA - Nursing & Health Equity - Nominate for Purpose Prize (December 2023)
- Older Workers, New-Tech Jobs - SNAP vs. Consumer Expenses - Social Security’s Popularity (November 2023)
- Measuring States’ LTSS - Nurses & Health Equity - Open Enrollment (October 2023)
- Workforce's Missing Millions - COVID Uptick - Medicare Advantage Marketing Rules (September 2023)
- Tripling Drug Prices - Health Coverage Disparities – Food Insecurity (August 2023)
- Telehealth’s Future - Elder Financial Exploitation - RSV Vaccine (July 2023)
- Gender Retirement Savings Gap - Medication Literacy - Older-Worker Employment (June 2023)
- Medicaid in Midlife - Small Businesses & Older Workers - COVID Decline (May 2023)
- Rural Health Care - SNAP Work Requirements - Health Care Language Barriers (April 2023)
- Workplace Savings – Caregivers’ $ Value - Medicare Savings Programs (March 2023)
- Supporting Nurses - Medication Literacy - Underused Medicare Program (February 2023)
- Inflation’s Bigger Message - Healthy Equity - Nominate for Purpose Prize (January 2023)
2022 Issues
- Nursing Home Consumer Experience – Education @ 50+ - COVID & Social Security (December 2022)
- High-performance LTSS - State Expands Medicaid - Barbershop-driven Health Equity (November 2022)
- Health Equity RFP – Nursing Home COVID Data – LTSS Choices (October 2022)
- SNAP Access - Older-Worker Unemployment - Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids (September 2022)
- COVID’s Nursing Home Climb - Social Security by State - Retirement-Saving Access (August 2022)
- 50+ and Food Insecure – Medication Literacy – Older Labor Force Participation (July 2022)
- COVID Surge – Gift Card Fraud – Health Bill Blindsiding (June 2022)
- Livability by Neighborhood - Deprescribing - Depression & Rurality (May 2022)
- Livability Measured - Surprise Medical Bills - Older Women Workers (April 2022)
- Retirement Wave – Caregiver How-to Videos – 50+ Debt (March 2022)
- $6,000 Medicare Out of Pocket - Employment Digest - Medication Literacy (February 2022)
- Medicare Out-of-Pocket Burden - Food Insecurity - Older Worker Digital Skills (January 2022)
2021 Issues
- Medicare Innovates - Great Resignation - Rural Health Care (December 2021)
- Rural Health Disparities - 50-64 Health Coverage - 55+ Employment Data (November 2021)
- Specialty Drug Prices – Employment Data – Credit Report Complaints (October 2021)
- Age Friendly Neighborhoods – Soc. Security Early Claiming – State of Nursing Homes (September 2021)
- Claiming Social Security at 62 – Nursing home staff not vaxxed – Older jobseekers (August 2021)
- Credit Disparities – Family Caregiver Job Protections (June 2021)
- Banking Post-COVID – Nursing Home Vaccines Pt. 2 (May 2021)
- 50+ Student Loan Debt – Nursing Home Alternatives – Nurse Leaders (April 2021)
- Nursing Home Models – 65+ Worker Inequity – Rethinking Nursing Homes (March 2021)
- Paratransit in New Mobility Era – Long-term Unemployed (February 2021)
2020 Archive
- COVID Nursing Home Surge – Averting Hospital Care Inequity (December 2020)
- Older Essential Workers – Landmark Calif. Access to Care Law – Medicare Innovations (October 2020)
- School Nurses' New Gig – Emergency Savings – Volunteer Driver Insurance Questions (September 2020)
- Visitor Restrictions – 50+ Jobseeker Challenges – Frontline Nurses (August 2020)
- Hospital Bill Disparities – COVID Forced Retirement – Paid Family Caregivers (June 2020)
- COVID's Housing Lessons – Nurses' True Value – Discrimination Exposed (May 2020)
- COVID-19's Older Workers Impact – Connecting Long-Term Care Residents, Caregivers – Nurses in Action (April 2020)
- Digital Health Revolution – Housing Shortage Solution – Unions & Older Workers (February 2020)