AARP Hearing Center
About the AARP Public Policy Institute
The AARP Public Policy Institute (PPI) is the focal point of public policy research, analysis and development at AARP. PPI develops creative policy solutions to address our common need for financial security, health care, and quality of life. Founded in 1985, PPI publishes policy analyses and provides updates on a range of topics, including current AARP priorities and emerging issues that affect older adults now and in the future.
Additionally, PPI informs and inspires public debate on the issues we face as we age, frequently convening leading policy experts and other think tanks for discussion of key national and state policy matters. In addition, PPI provides critical analytical support for AARP advocacy efforts and campaigns.
PPI Groups
PPI includes the following groups:
- Office of the Senior Vice President
- Financial Security
- Health Security
- Family, Home and Community
- Digital Communications
Contact Us
Email: ppi@aarp.org / Phone: 202-434-3840
For media inquiries, please contact the AARP Media Relations Office at (202) 434-2560 or media@aarp.org.