

The AARP Public Policy Institute (PPI) is the focal point of public policy research, analysis and development at AARP. PPI develops creative policy solutions to address our common need for financial security, health care, and quality of life. Founded in 1985, PPI publishes policy analyses and provides updates on a range of topics, including current AARP priorities and emerging issues that affect older adults now and in the future.

Additionally, PPI informs and inspires public debate on the issues we face as we age, frequently convening leading policy experts and other think tanks for discussion of key national and state policy matters. In addition, PPI provides critical analytical support for AARP advocacy efforts and campaigns.