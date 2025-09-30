Quiz: Don't Get Hooked by Catfishers

Jon Krause Facebook Twitter LinkedIn This quiz was created with the use of generative AI. It has been reviewed by editors before publication. Question 1 of 8 What is catfishing? Sending unsolicited messages on dating apps Using fake or stolen information to create false online identities Posting offensive comments online Creating meme accounts to gain followers Catfishing involves using fraudulent information and images to create false identities, usually to deceive people on dating apps, social media or messaging platforms. This often includes stealing real photos, using AI-generated images or pretending to be someone you once knew. Question 2 of 8 Which of the following is a tactic catfishers use to lure victims? Offering free subscriptions to streaming services Using AI to detect personal interests Copying or altering photos from social media and Google Images Installing spyware on the victim’s phone Catfishers may copy and alter photos from publicly available sources like social media and Google Images to create believable fake profiles. They use these images to fabricate attractive or emotionally compelling personas. Question 3 of 8 What financial tactic might a catfisher use once trust is built? Ask for help launching a start-up Request a loan due to tied-up investments Offer to split lottery winnings Propose a joint bank account Catfishers often claim their money is tied up in investments and request a loan from the victim. They may even pretend to be celebrities needing short-term financial help — a classic red flag. Question 4 of 8 According to a Norton February 2025 survey, what percentage of dating app users reported being targeted by dating scams? 25 percent 30 percent 40 percent 50 percent In Norton’s February 2025 survey, 40 percent of people using dating apps reported being targeted by dating scams — a 10 percent increase from 2024. This highlights the growing prevalence of these scams. Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition Join AARP to Continue Already a Member? Login Members only
