Traditional IRA Calculator

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Traditional IRA Calculator

See how annual IRA savings add up

By

John Waggoner and Andy Markowitz,

 
Updated May 23, 2025
AARP
Published May 10, 2017
/ Updated May 23, 2025
Contributing to a traditional IRA can create a current tax deduction, plus it provides for tax-deferred growth. While long term savings in a Roth IRA may produce better after-tax returns, a traditional IRA may be an excellent alternative if you qualify for the tax deduction.

Change the information currently provided in the calculator to match your personal information and view your results.

*Indicates required information.
Reset Calculator

JavaScript is required for this calculator. If you are using Internet Explorer, you may need to select to 'Allow Blocked Content' to view this calculator.

For more information about these financial calculators please visit: Dinkytown.net Financial Calculators from KJE Computer Solutions, Inc.

Information and interactive calculators are made available to you as self-help tools for your independent use and are not intended to provide investment advice. We cannot and do not guarantee their applicability or accuracy in regards to your individual circumstances. All examples are hypothetical and are for illustrative purposes. We encourage you to seek personalized advice from qualified professionals regarding all personal finance issues.

AARP Tools & Calculators for Your Life

Free tools to help you better manage your finances, your health, caring for a loved one and planning for retirement.
 

Explore AARP Tools

The Three-Legged Stool

Retirement planning for U.S. workers has traditionally been likened to a three-legged stool: Social Security, pensions and your own savings.

Lately, that stool has gotten a bit wobbly. Pensions, though still common in government jobs, have become a relative rarity in the private sector. Social Security, on average, replaces only about 40 percent of your working income.

That means your savings will likely have to bear much of the weight of supporting you in retirement. The AARP Traditional Individual Retirement Account (IRA) Calculator will show you how much you can save in a traditional IRA over time, and how you can improve your current savings rate.

IRA FAQs

With a traditional IRA, you can deduct the money you put into the account from your income taxes if you qualify (more on that below). That allows you to sock away money for retirement and shield that money (both your contributions and the investment returns they earn) from taxes until you take withdrawals in retirement.


Deferring taxes makes it easier for you to save. For example, suppose you’re in the 24 percent tax bracket and you want to put $1,000 into your regular savings account. You’ll need to earn $1,316, because 24 percent, or $316, will go to income taxes. With a traditional IRA, you need to earn only $1,000 to contribute $1,000.


However, you will have to pay taxes on the money in your IRA when you withdraw it. 

 

Contributions to a Roth IRA are not deductible from your taxes, but if you follow the withdrawal rules, you won’t pay taxes on money you take out in retirement.
 

 The rules in a nutshell:

  • You must be age 59½ or older.
  • You must have held your account for at least five years.


Roth IRAs have one other advantage over traditional IRAs: You can withdraw from your principal — the money you have put into the account — at any time, without paying taxes or a penalty. (You will pay taxes and penalties if you withdraw from the investment earnings on your contributions before age 59½.)

The IRS sets annual contribution limits for IRAs. If you’re under age 50, you can contribute up to $7,000 a year to your traditional IRA in 2025. If you’re 50 or older, you can contribute an extra $1,000, for a total of $8,000.


There’s a catch, though, and it’s a big one. If you (or your spouse) have funds going into a retirement plan at work, such as a 401(k), your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) must fall below certain limits to fully deduct your IRA contributions on your tax return. MAGI is your adjusted gross income, as reported on your 1040 or 1040-SR tax form, plus the value of certain deductions that you may have subtracted to calculate your adjusted gross income, such as student loan interest.


These are the income limits for deductible IRA contributions in the 2025 tax year if you or your spouse has a workplace plan available:

 

  • Single tax filers with a MAGI up to $79,000 can make a fully tax-deductible contribution to a traditional IRA. Between $79,000 and $88,999, you get a partial deduction. At $89,000 and above, you can’t claim a deduction for your contributions.
  • Married taxpayers who file a joint return must have $126,000 or less in MAGI to fully deduct contributions made by the spouse covered by a plan at work. This phases out for incomes up to $145,999; at $146,000 and up, you can’t take a deduction.

 

There’s no such phaseout for individuals who don’t have access to a workplace retirement plan — they can fully deduct IRA contributions regardless of their MAGI. (The caps on contribution amounts noted above still apply.) Married couples filing jointly with one spouse covered by a workplace retirement plan can deduct all IRA contributions made by the other spouse if their MAGI is $236,000 or less, or part of the contributions if their MAGI is between $236,000 and $246,000.

 

Of course, the more you contribute, the more you’ll have in retirement. The AARP Traditional IRA Calculator will show you how much you can earn by adding a bit more to your account each year.

 

Let’s say you’re single and, at 50, are just starting an IRA. You don’t want to contribute the maximum $8,000, but you can manage $1,000. When you hit 65, you’d have $26,888, assuming you earned an average 7 percent annual return. 

 

How could you do better? Try increasing contributions to the maximum allowable amount. Invest $8,000 a year and your nest egg will grow to $215,104 by age 65. Increase your contributions and work until 70, and you’ll have $350,921. The calculator allows you to experiment with different scenarios — higher contribution rates, higher returns, later retirement dates.

The tax code is designed to encourage savers to leave money in their IRAs until they are close to or in retirement. If you take money out before age 59½, you’ll typically owe a 10 percent penalty plus regular income taxes. After that, there’s no penalty, just normal taxes.

 

You can take early withdrawals penalty-free (but not tax-free) in certain circumstances set by the IRS, including (but not limited to): 

 

  • Taking out up to $10,000 for the first-time purchase of a home.
  • Taking out up to $1,000 for a personal or family emergency. You can do this once every three years unless you decide to treat the withdrawal as a loan and pay it back within three years.
  • Taking out up to $5,000 for qualified expenses related to a birth or adoption.
  • You become totally and permanently disabled.
  • You are unemployed and using the withdrawal to pay for unreimbursed medical expenses or health insurance.  

 

There is also an exception for heirs, who can make penalty-free withdrawals after your death.

 

Starting at age 73, you must start taking at least a certain amount out of your traditional IRA every year. These mandatory withdrawals, called required minimum distributions (RMDs), are determined by the IRS using a formula based on your life expectancy and how much is in the account (or accounts). Roth IRAs are not subject to RMDs while the account owner is alive (heirs may have to take them).

Most financial institutions — banks, brokerages and insurance companies — offer IRAs. You don’t need $7,000 (or $8,000) to start one. Fidelity Investments, Merrill Edge and Charles Schwab, for example, all offer IRAs with no minimum investment.

 

As with all investments, keep an eye on the fees financial institutions charge to manage the account or the investments in an IRA. The more money you pay in fees, the less you can keep for yourself.

John Waggoner is a contributing writer of all things financial for AARP, from budgeting and taxes to retirement planning and Social Security. Previously, he was a reporter for Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and USA Today and has written books on investing and the 2008 financial crisis. Waggoner’s USA Today investing column ran in dozens of newspapers for 25 years.

Andy Markowitz is an AARP senior writer and editor covering Social Security and retirement. He is a former editor of the Prague Post and Baltimore City Paper.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

 

Explore Retirement Content

Recommended for You

AARP Tools & Calculators

Red Membership Card Full Width Membership Promo

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join Now

Benefits Recommended For You

See All