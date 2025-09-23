Javascript is not enabled.

AARP Benefits You Can Share Quiz

Learn about valuable AARP benefits and discounts that you can share with family and friends. Plus, earn AARP Rewards points!

AARP member couple looking at benefits on the their mobile phone while sitting out on a their patio

Take this nine-question quiz to learn about a variety of AARP resources, tools and discounts you can share.

Question 1 of 9

True or false? AARP members and their families can access resources to help with student loan repayment and forgiveness.

Correct Answer: True, learn about the Savi Student Loan Repayment Tool

Do you or a loved one need help with your student loans? With the Savi Student Loan Repayment Tool, you can get a free repayment and forgiveness eligibility review. Plus, AARP Members and their families can save up to $50 off of Savi Essential or Savi Pro services, which include customized support.

Question 2 of 9

True or false? AARP members can access vision and dental plans with coverage that extends to family members.
AARP member smiling with his grandaughter in a glasses shop while they both try on new frames

Answer: True, you can access insurance options for families

AARP members can access a range of insurance options designed to provide you with peace of mind and protection for you and your family. The AARP® Dental Insurance Plan administered by Delta Dental Insurance Company and AARP® Vision Plans from VSP™ offer plans for members and their families.

Question 3 of 9

Where can you find free local events, classes and activities that you can do with your friends and neighbors?
Group of mature woman smiling while holding yoga mats and water bottles at an outdoor group fitness class

Answer: AARP Local

Discover the local side of AARP and be sure to tell your friends all about it! Explore events around town, classes, volunteer opportunities and even free movie screenings in your area with AARP Local. 

Question 4 of 9

True or false? AARP members can get a free prescription discount card with coverage that extends to dependents. 
AARP member couple looking at prescription bottles and while sitting together at the kitchen table

Answer: True, members can get prescription discounts that extend to dependents

The AARP® Prescription Discounts provided by Optum Rx® program offers a free prescription discount card that can be used at over 66,000 pharmacies nationwide for savings on all FDA-approved medications. The program is open to anyone, whether you’re an AARP member or not — but AARP members receive additional benefits, including deeper discounts on medications, home delivery, coverage for your dependents and more.

Question 5 of 9

Which of the following volunteer programs from AARP and its affiliates can help you share your skills, passions and life experiences with others for a good cause?
Man and woman wearing blue shirts that say volunteer on them smiling and posing for a photo together outdoors

Answer: All of the above are volunteering opportunities offered by AARP and its affiliates

From helping students who are struggling to read to volunteering to help older adults with their taxes, AARP and its affiliates offer a broad range of volunteer opportunities to help you share your skills, passions and life experiences with others. 

Question 6 of 9

True or false? AARP offers free resources to help you make informed food choices for you and your loved ones.
Mature man and his adult daughter preparing a healthy meal together in the kitchen

Answer: True, AARP offers nutrition resources for caregivers

AARP® Personalized Nutrition: Caregiver Support gives everyone access to a recipe analyzer, health and nutrition videos and additional free resources. AARP members can also unlock additional meal planning features and benefits with a discounted subscription that includes a second account for a loved one to easily plan meals and connect to grocery delivery.

Question 7 of 9

Which free travel planning resources can help inspire your next group trip with family or friends?
Group of AARP members hugging and walking on a beach together at sunset while on vacation

Answer: All of the above are free AARP travel planning resources

Planning a group trip? AARP offers a variety of free travel planning resources to help you plan the ideal getaway with your whole crew. 

 

Question 8 of 9

As an AARP member, how much can you save on sporting and live event tickets?

Answer: Members can save 15% off Sports and Live Event Tickets by FEVO

Make sure to use your AARP member benefits next time you take your family or friends to the big game. With FEVO, members can save 15% on tickets for select live events and Major and Minor League events across the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, NCAA, WNBA and NWSL.

Question 9 of 9

True or false? You can share access to ALL the benefits of membership with someone else in your household at no extra cost.
Two A A R P Membership Cards

Answer: True, members can add a 2nd household member for FREE

Once a second member is added to your account, they will receive their own membership card, which will be sent to them automatically. You can also gift an AARP membership to your friends or family members — and remember, while AARP’s mission focuses on the priorities of people 50 and older, anyone over 18 can join to access AARP member benefits and discounts and support our work. Please note that some benefits are age-limited.

Thank you for taking the AARP Benefits You Can Share Quiz! We hope you had fun and learned a few new tips and tricks to make the most of your membership. 

