AARP Benefits You Can Share Quiz

Answer: True, members can add a 2nd household member for FREE

Once a second member is added to your account, they will receive their own membership card, which will be sent to them automatically. You can also gift an AARP membership to your friends or family members — and remember, while AARP’s mission focuses on the priorities of people 50 and older, anyone over 18 can join to access AARP member benefits and discounts and support our work. Please note that some benefits are age-limited.