AARP’s Great Places to Live: Tucson, Arizona

AARP’s Great Places to Live is a list of 10 communities that have many of the qualities older people value: good health care, social opportunities, a nice climate, ease in getting around, a thriving job market and rank highly on AARP's Livability Index (learn more about the Livability Index here, including how your community ranks). One city that made the list: Tucson, Arizona. With lower housing costs than Phoenix and warm weather, Tucson is worth a look. To see more Great Places to Live, click here.

Population : 541,033

: 541,033 AARP Livability Index score : 54

: 54 Average monthly housing cost : $1,100

: $1,100 Perfect-weather days*: 146 per year

Outdoorsy, laid-back and a bit quirky with its bicycle and pedestrian bridge in the shape of a rattlesnake, Tucson, Arizona, combines the culture of a university town and a 4,000-year-old settlement with the beauty of the desert Southwest. In a single day, you might visit a Spanish Colonial mission on Tohono O’odham land, dine at one of the country’s oldest Mexican restaurants, then have a nightcap at a stargazing bar.

For many winters, Kate Kaemerle, 70, would leave behind the gloom of Seattle to visit Tucson for the season. When she and her husband retired, they decided to make the sunnier — and less expensive — city their permanent home. “The mortgage on our Tucson house is about half of what it was in Seattle,” she says. “And we often spot roadrunners in the backyard!”

Affordability

For a sun-soaked community, Tucson is relatively affordable. According to realtor.com, the median sold home price is $350,000. That’s quite a bit lower than Phoenix, at $465,000, and much lower than San Diego, at $944,000, and Los Angeles, at $1.1 million.

Health care

Major hospitals include the Tucson Medical Center and the Banner-University Medical Center, both ranked among the country’s best regional hospitals in 2025-26 by U.S. News & World Report. Along with its traditional college of medicine, the University of Arizona is home to the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine. The 14 nonprofit El Rio community health centers offer sliding-scale fees for comprehensive medical and dental services.