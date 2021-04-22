Courtesy Sound World Solutions

The $349 Sound World Solutions CS50+ was rated the top PSAP by The New York Times’ product-review site Wirecutter in 2020. It’s an “over-the-ear” hearable: The earbud is connected by a small tube to a battery compartment that fits around the ear.

People with mild to moderate hearing loss found no differences among PSAPs, basic hearing aids and premium hearing aids for “speech perception, sound quality, listening effort and user preference,” according to a 2019 study published in the online medical journal JAMA Otolaryngology — Head & Neck Surgery.

There’s “such a range of quality that it’s impossible to make a blanket statement about the [PSAP] category,” says Tom Hannaher, chief executive of Zvox Audio in Swampscott, Massachusetts, which manufacturers VoiceBud hearing aids ($599 for a pair, but on sale now for $399) and TV sound bars that enhance dialogue.

There can be limits to some PSAPs’ effectiveness. Because they amplify sound all around, they may not help if you are, for example, trying to better discern a single voice in a noisy place. Consumer Reports warns that the cheapest PSAPs (some as low as $20 or $30) showed little benefit and could “cause additional hearing damage by overamplifying sharp noises, such as the wail of a fire engine.”

Hearing help meets AirPods

Nuheara’s rechargeable IQbuds2 Max ($399 for a pair), named one of Time magazine’s 100 best inventions of 2020, addresses some of these issues. They come with a mobile app that lets users calibrate the buds to their own hearing profile, and with situational settings that can help mute background noise and enhance audio focus on a particular speaker.

IQbuds2 even let you stream music or take calls via Bluetooth, as does the Olive Pro.

That might signal a trend: A recent survey by Qualcomm found that over 40 percent of consumers are interested in earbuds that can provide automatic hearing assistance as needed. The chipmaker is working with Jacoti, a Belgian medical device company, to build personalized hearing assistance into upcoming wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers.

Another fringe benefit of hearables: They can mitigate the supposed stigma that makes some people reluctant to wear hearing aids outside the house, for fear of being perceived as old. The growing ubiquity of AirPods and similar devices has “made it acceptable for everyone to wear weird things in your ears,” Nuheara’s Cannington says.

Nuheara, Olive Union and Sound World Solutions all offer money-back guarantees, typically lasting 30 to 45 days, so you can try their hearables out for comfort and audio improvement.