Weekly News Quiz

Kyle Hilton Facebook Twitter LinkedIn This quiz was created with the assistance of generative AI. It has been reviewed by editors prior to publication. Question 1 of 9 With prices rising at grocery stores, which budget-friendly protein swap can help you save money when meat prices spike? Prosciutto Lentils Salmon fillets Ribeye steak Now might be a good time to try plant-based proteins, since meat prices jumped 12.3 percent from September 2024 to September 2025. Alternative protein sources such as lentils, beans and tofu often cost less than meat while still providing essential nutrients. Question 2 of 9 For Affordable Care Act marketplace health plans in 2026, what median premium increase are insurers proposing? 5 percent 10 percent 18 percent 25 percent Insurers in the ACA marketplaces are proposing to raise their premium rates by a median of 18 percent for 2026 coverage, citing factors like rising health care costs and high prices for popular prescription drugs, according to the health policy nonprofit KFF. This is the largest proposed premium increase since 2018. Question 3 of 9 Looking for a mix of holiday spirit and warm weather? Which city's "Nights of Lights" celebration illuminates the historic downtown through Jan. 11, 2026? St. Augustine, Florida Santa Fe, New Mexico Savannah, Georgia San Diego, California During the holiday season, millions of lights adorn the historic district, illuminating this enchanting city with more than 450 years of history. Question 4 of 9 Taking up piano later in life can be a powerful workout for people age 50 and over. What is one key benefit for older adults who practice regularly? Lower blood pressure within two weeks Stronger arms Improved cognitive function Reversal of age-related hearing loss A recent 12-week study at the Eastman School of Music, in collaboration with the University of Rochester Medical Center, explored how piano training improves executive functioning and other mental skills in older adults with mild cognitive impairment.
