Weekly News Quiz

Paul Spella (Getty 2) Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Question 1 of 7 For millions of Americans, getting a COVID-19 vaccine this fall may be different and more difficult than in years past, following a Sept. 19 vote from a federal vaccine panel known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine this fall? Adults 65 and older, in consultation with a health care provider People ages 6 months to 64 years, in consultation with a health care provider and with an emphasis on those most at risk for severe COVID-19 disease Both groups These recommendations, which shape the national immunization schedule and insurance coverage, become final only after the CDC director signs off. Dr. Helen Chu, a professor of medicine in the division of allergy and infectious diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine, says requiring people to consult with a health care provider "introduces confusion to the patient about whether or not they're able to get their vaccine." Question 2 of 7 The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee agreed at its Sept. 17 meeting to reduce the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 4 to 4.25 percent. The rate cut might be welcome news for some retirees, but not all older adults will benefit from it. True or false: The rate cut will make home mortgages more affordable. True False The Fed's decision to cut interest rates won't have much of an impact on mortgage rates, which recently averaged 6.5 percent for a 30-year loan and 5.6 percent for a 15-year mortgage, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates are tied more closely to the yield for 10-year Treasury bonds, which has been slightly above 4 percent, and the Fed's openness to cut its benchmark rate has already been priced in. Question 3 of 7 Recently celebrated the big 5-0? While you may plan to work for another decade or more, decisions you make in your 50s could spell the difference between a comfortable retirement and one that's characterized by worry and stress. By age 50, your savings for retirement should be equal to how much relative to your current annual income? One to two times your annual income Two to four times your annual income Four to six times your annual income Six to eight times your annual income By age 50, one expert says you should have saved six to eight times your current annual income — possibly less if you'll have a traditional pension. Ideally, you should have started saving early, but divorce, unemployment or medical issues can sidetrack even the best-laid plans. Fortunately, it's not too late to catch up if you've fallen behind. In 2025, savers can contribute up to $23,500 to a 401(k) plan. Those 50 and older can make an additional catch-up contribution of up to $7,500, for a total of $31,000.
