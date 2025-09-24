Javascript is not enabled.

09746252-177d-4ab2-bdd5-72f3792d6658

Weekly News Quiz

How well do you know AARP’s big stories?

By

Kenneth Terrell,

 
AARP
Published September 25, 2025
a magnifying glass over pillows on a bed in a hotel room
Paul Spella (Getty 2)

Question 1 of 7

For millions of Americans, getting a COVID-19 vaccine this fall may be different and more difficult than in years past, following a Sept. 19 vote from a federal vaccine panel known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

 

Who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine this fall?

These recommendations, which shape the national immunization schedule and insurance coverage, become final only after the CDC director signs off.

Dr. Helen Chu, a professor of medicine in the division of allergy and infectious diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine, says requiring people to consult with a health care provider “introduces confusion to the patient about whether or not they’re able to get their vaccine.”

Question 2 of 7

The central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee agreed at its Sept. 17 meeting to reduce the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 4 to 4.25 percent. The rate cut might be welcome news for some retirees, but not all older adults will benefit from it.

 

True or false: The rate cut will make home mortgages more affordable.

The Fed’s decision to cut interest rates won’t have much of an impact on mortgage rates, which recently averaged 6.5 percent for a 30-year loan and 5.6 percent for a 15-year mortgage, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates are tied more closely to the yield for 10-year Treasury bonds, which has been slightly above 4 percent, and the Fed’s openness to cut its benchmark rate has already been priced in.

Question 3 of 7

Recently celebrated the big 5-0? While you may plan to work for another decade or more, decisions you make in your 50s could spell the difference between a comfortable retirement and one that’s characterized by worry and stress.

 

By age 50, your savings for retirement should be equal to how much relative to your current annual income?

By age 50, one expert says you should have saved six to eight times your current annual income — possibly less if you’ll have a traditional pension.﻿ Ideally, you should have started saving early, but divorce, unemployment or medical issues can sidetrack even the best-laid plans. Fortunately, it’s not too late to catch up if you’ve fallen behind. ﻿﻿

In 2025, savers can contribute up to $23,500 to a 401(k) plan. Those 50 and older can make an additional catch-up contribution of up to $7,500, for a total of $31,000.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Question 4 of 7

Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s life has been defined by her marriage to Elvis — or, maybe even more, by his death. He died in 1977, four years after their divorce, and nearly 50 years later, he’s still firmly in her heart, as her engrossing new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You, makes clear.

 

In what year did Priscilla and Elvis marry?

She was 14 when she met the 24-year-old Elvis, whom she saw as “a frightened, lonely young man who was on his own for the first time.” The couple didn’t become romantic until she was 17, which, she says, involved “some soft kisses, but he never touched me sexually.”

Question 5 of 7

Bone broth continues to get a lot of fanfare these days. Purported health benefits include improved skin and gut health and reduced inflammation. Although research on bone broth is limited, there is strong evidence that the nutrients in it offer health benefits — especially for older adults.

 

True or false: Eating bone broth can help reduce stress.

Despite a lack of quality research on bone broth, some evidence has found it may benefit your body. Glycine, an amino acid in collagen, may ease stress and promote sleep. While it’s unclear whether the glycine in bone broth can produce these effects, the amino acid does have health benefits.

Question 6 of 7

You finally made it to your hotel room, and it’s time to relax, right? Not so fast. Beyond cleanliness, security is key to a comfortable hotel stay.

 

The pros say you should make sure your hotel has which of the following?

If you encounter a problem at your hotel, document it with photos, contact the front desk immediately, and contact the general manager, owner or someone at the corporate level of a chain if you don’t get appropriate action from the front desk.

Question 7 of 7

The saying “you are what you eat” applies to your entire body, but it’s especially important when it comes to your immune system during flu season.

 

“As we get older, our immunity starts to decline, but if we get the right nutrients, we can help our immune systems do their jobs to protect us against viruses like the flu,” says Samantha Heller, a New York City nutritionist.

 

Which of the following beverages can help fight off the flu?

Whether these particular tea leaves can really fend off the flu has been a source of debate for years. But a meta-analysis published in July 2021 looked at eight studies involving more than 5,000 participants. It concluded there is ample evidence to believe the beverage — specifically, the catechins that provide its antioxidant power — can help your immune system fend off influenza.

You have unanswered questions. Please go back and complete those questions to finish the quiz.

0 Correct
0 Incorrect

