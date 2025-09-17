 Skip to content
Scam Proof Your Life: 377 Smart Ways to Protect You & Your Family from Ripoffs, Bogus Deals & Other Consumer Headaches

By Sid Kirchheimer

Book Description

Get inside information from those in the know on how to protect your money, your rights, and your health — with the most complete, practical, and easy-to-follow collection of consumer wisdom ever assembled.

In this essential action guide by dogged consumer reporter Sid Kirchheimer, more than 100 leading experts reveal smart and specific tips, techniques, and tactics that anyone can use to avoid being victimized — financially, physically or emotionally.