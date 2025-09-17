Scam Proof Your Life: 377 Smart Ways to Protect You & Your Family from Ripoffs, Bogus Deals & Other Consumer Headaches
By Sid Kirchheimer
Get inside information from those in the know on how to protect your money, your rights, and your health — with the most complete, practical, and easy-to-follow collection of consumer wisdom ever assembled.
In this essential action guide by dogged consumer reporter Sid Kirchheimer, more than 100 leading experts reveal smart and specific tips, techniques, and tactics that anyone can use to avoid being victimized — financially, physically or emotionally.