AARP Roadmap for the Rest of Your Life: Smart Choices About Money, Health, Work, Lifestyle … and Pursuing Your Dreams
By Bart Astor, with a foreword by Gail Sheehy
Solid solutions and step-by-step instructions for planning the next stage of your life
Life after 50 isn’t what it used to be. The rules have changed. No more guaranteed pensions, retiree health plans, or extensive leisure and travel. It’s time to forge new paths and create innovative models. That’s where the AARP Roadmap for the Rest of Your Life comes in. Bart Astor, author of more than a dozen books, offers a comprehensive guide for making lifestyle decisions, growing your nest egg, and realizing your goals. This AARP book:
- Provides guidance on the key areas you’ll need to consider: finances and work, health and fitness, Medicare and Social Security, estate planning, insurance, housing, and more
- Offers expert tips on creating age- and health-specific goals through a personal "Level of Activity" scale based on how active you can and want to be
- Includes tips for finding fun and fulfilling activities and even completing your bucket list
- Supplies ready-to-use worksheets to help you set and meet financial planning goals, get your legal affairs in order, and maintain adequate health insurance
- Contains a comprehensive list of valuable resources
TRAILER — AARP ROADMAP FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE: SMART CHOICES ABOUT MONEY, HEALTH, WORK, LIFESTYLE AND ... PURSUING YOUR DREAMS: Follow the map to destinations for the next stage of your life.