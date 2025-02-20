" This inspiring, reassuring, and easy-to-read book from two of the nation's leading experts in family caregiving will help you navigate this new landscape. Clear, helpful, well informed, and wise."

—Katy Butler, author of Knocking on Heaven's Door and The Art of Dying Well

Every year, millions of people take on the role of providing unpaid care to family, friends, and neighbors—a job that can be overwhelming. Caregivers wonder: How do I manage taking care of myself while caring for a loved one? How can I get other relatives to pitch in? Who pays for all this?

Written in an easy to navigate Q&A format, this accessible and compassionate guide answers all of the most commonly asked questions that come up throughout the course of the caregiving journey. The AARP Caregiver Answer Book addresses everything needed to help parents, spouses, or other loved ones—from managing family conflicts to hiring aides to optimizing end-of-life care.

Some of the topics covered:

Assessing Your Situation

Taking Care of Yourself, Too

Communicating with Dignity

Caregiving Outside the Home

The High Cost of Caregiving

Collaborating with Siblings and Other Relatives

Partnering with Helping Professionals

…plus much more

"Family caregivers will repeatedly turn to this superb companion for support, advice, and affirmation. The authors' kindness and humility are palpable as they unflinchingly cover the hard questions caregivers face—many of which they experienced themselves. The compassionate language, accessible format, and nuts-and-bolts topics make this book a beacon of light."

—Carol Bradley Bursack, caregiver support group facilitator and columnist, “Minding Our Elders”

“Whether you’ve been caring for a loved one for years, you’re just getting started, or you think you may need to do it soon, the AARP Caregiver Answer Book is invaluable, comforting, and illuminating. Drs. Jacobs and Mayer brilliantly mix insights from clinical practice and research with their own challenging experiences taking care of their parents. An indispensable resource."

—Stephen Fried, coauthor of Profiles in Mental Health Courage