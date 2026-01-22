BUY THIS BOOK NOW

Stop﻿ —﻿ and even reverse!﻿ —﻿ age-related weight gain and muscle loss with the first-ever tested and proven, science-based weight-loss plan specifically designed to shrink your belly, extend your life and create your healthiest self at mid-life and beyond.​​ You don’t have to gain weight as you age. That’s the simple yet revolutionary promise of The Whole Body Reset, which uncovers why standard diet and exercise advice stops working for us as we approach midlife﻿ —﻿ and reveals how simple changes to the way we eat can halt, and even reverse, age-related weight gain and muscle loss.

The Whole Body Reset presents stunning new evidence about the power of “protein timing” for people at midlife﻿ —﻿ research that blows away current government guidelines, refutes the myth of slowing metabolisms and “inevitable” weight gain, and changes the way people in their mid-40s and older should think about food. The Whole Body Reset explains in simple, inspiring terms exactly how our bodies change with age, and how eating to accommodate those changes can make us respond to exercise as if we were 20 to 30 years younger.

Developed by AARP, tested by a panel of more than 100 AARP employees, and approved by an international board of doctors, nutritionists and fitness experts, The Whole Body Reset doesn’t use diet phases, eating windows, calorie restriction or other trendy gimmicks. Its six simple secrets and scores of recipes are easy to follow, designed for real people living in the real world. A dining guide even shows how to follow this program in popular restaurants from McDonald’s to Starbucks to Olive Garden. And best of all: It works!