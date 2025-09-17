AARP New American Diet: Lose Weight, Live Longer
By John Whyte, MD
Complete with three prescriptive weight-loss plans, the AARP New American Diet helps you lose up to 10 pounds in 2 weeks while staying vital, happy and healthy for a lifetime. Author John Whyte, M.D., chief medical expert for the Discovery Channel, reveals surprising new research insights, such as the fact that drinking diet soda and eating fat-free foods can actually lead to weight gain. Filled with practical advice and listing the top 25 diet busters and the top 25 diet boosters, this breakthrough book combines the best of the Mediterranean diet and the American diet and includes up-to-the-minute guidelines on meat, alcohol, fat, sugar, and fiber consumption.
- Drawing on the NIH/AARP Diet and Health Study, the largest-ever research project on American diet and lifestyle
- Packed with simple, practical advice you can put to work right away to help get healthy, stay vital, and lose weight
- Includes three prescriptive weight-loss plans — a 7-day plan, 2-week plan, and 4-week plan