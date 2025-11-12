Keep Sharp debunks common myths about aging and cognitive decline, explores whether there’s a “best” diet or exercise regimen for the brain, and explains whether it’s healthier to play video games that test memory and processing speed or to engage in more social interaction.

Discover what we can learn from “super-brained” people who are in their 80s and 90s with no signs of slowing down — and whether there are truly any benefits to drugs, supplements and vitamins. Gupta also addresses brain disease, particularly Alzheimer’s; answers all your questions about the signs and symptoms; shows how to ward against it; and discusses ways to stay healthy while caring for a partner in cognitive decline. He culminates with a personalized 12-week program featuring practical strategies to strengthen your brain every day.

Keep Sharp, an AARP book, is the only owner’s manual you’ll need to keep your brain healthy, regardless of your age!