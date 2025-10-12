Memory Café 2025 Public Awareness Campaign

The Memory Café Alliance, powered by Dementia Friendly America (DFA) through USAging, a member of AARP’s Brain Health Action Collaborative, is hosting a contest to raise public awareness of Memory Cafés and to showcase their impact through creative social media posts.

Memory Cafés are inclusive social gatherings for people living with changes in their memory or thinking and the people who care about them. The goal is to bring people together and provide opportunities to connect and engage in interactive programming, ranging from visual arts to storytelling and local history. Each café is locally organized and tailored to community needs, with the larger network of Memory Cafés spanning the United States.

For the month of October, Memory Café leaders and participants are invited to share posts that highlight the joy, connection, and unique value of Memory Cafés as vital community spaces that promote brain health and facilitate social gatherings for people with cognitive changes and their care partners. Four winners will be selected for the following categories: most creative, most inspiring, most impact, and best overall.

Winners will receive a $2,500 prize, courtesy of AARP. Five prizes of $100 each will be drawn at random from all applicants.

Entries must be posted by Oct. 31, 2025. Winners will be announced at DFA’s virtual Dementia Friendsgiving on Nov. 18, 2025.