These reports include letters from leaders, highlights of the year, examples of ways in which AARP improved the quality of people’s lives, plus financial summaries and more.
While comprised of different legal entities, AARP speaks with one voice — all united by a common motto: “To serve, not to be served.”
AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization that helps people 50+ have independence, choice and control in ways that are beneficial and affordable to them and society as a whole.
Annual Report
Audited Financial Statement
Form 990
AARP Foundation creates and advances effective solutions to reduce poverty for and with older adults. As AARP’s charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. AARP Foundation helps older adults with low income to re-enter the workforce, bolster their budgets, give back to their communities, and recover from disasters.
