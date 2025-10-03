BankSafe Training and FAQs

AARP Hearing Center
All banks, credit unions and investment firms within the United States can have their staff trained through the BankSafe platform at no cost.
Empower Staff and Fight Financial Exploitation
AARP’s BankSafe training combines industry knowledge and experience with a state-of-the-art, online learning experience. AARP worked with more than 2,000 financial industry professionals to develop the training platform’s content and interactive scenarios. The platform is one of few designed specifically for frontline staff, supervisors, financial advisors and compliance officers.
Users learn how to identify potential financial exploitation and take the right actions to stop it. In fact, researchers from Virginia Tech Center for Gerontology found that employees trained with AARP BankSafe were able to save 16 times more money from financial exploitation than employees trained with other methods.
Features of the BankSafe training:
About the AARP BankSafe Trained Seal
As part of the BankSafe program, banks, credit unions and investment firms can apply to have AARP verify that at least 80% of their frontline staff successfully passed the BankSafe training and confirm that they have a financial-exploitation escalation reporting policy. Qualifying banks, credit unions, and investment firms in good standing can apply to receive a seal from AARP, good for one year, recognizing their commitment to fighting exploitation.
Program Benefits for Financial Organizations
Please see our AARP BankSafe Trained Seal Terms and Conditions for more information.
Learn More
Designed specifically for the frontline staff, call center representatives, financial advisors, supervisors and risk management officers who are at the forefront of the fight against financial exploitation, BankSafe provides the best, most current and engaging training available to protect older consumers and empower the financial industry — namely your frontline staff.
If your question is not answered on this page and you need further assistance, please call the BankSafe Support Center at (800) 216-4910.
Frequently Asked Questions
AARP developed the BankSafe training with input from over 2,000 bank, credit union, regulatory, legal, government, non-profit and law enforcement professionals. We’ve focused the training on empowering frontline staff with the skills and confidence to take action to prevent money from ever leaving the account. The result is a highly engaging online learning experience with interactive games, videos, real-life scenarios and state-specific resources. The BankSafe training:
The BankSafe platform includes five modules, each with short, bite-sized education and training exercises, that employees can complete at their own pace or in one sitting. The five modules comprising the roughly one-hour training are organized to help employees:
Yes. The BankSafe training platform includes administrative reporting tools that will allow you, and those you provide with administrator credentials, to see employee progress and performance. The reporting tools include printable, customized reports that you can use for internal purposes or for use in coordination with regulators. Registration options also allow for institutions to set up access to branch-specific reports.
AARP will present a personalized certificate to all employees that complete the BankSafe training course so that their peers and clients understand their commitment to stopping the exploitation of older adults.
To be eligible to earn the BankSafe-Trained seal, financial organizations must meet all of the following criteria:
Institutions who apply for and meet the requirements will be listed on AARP’s website and can request recognition materials for use by their organization.
All banks and credit unions and investment firms within the United States can have their staff trained through the BankSafe training platform at no cost.
Yes, there are three versions of the training available: one for banks, one for credit unions and one for investment firms. The core curriculum, features and look and feel are consistent between each. The examples provided, interactive scenarios, terminology and industry expert interviews are all specific to each type of institution.
The BankSafe training platform is a custom-developed learning management system that you and your staff can access through any up-to-date web browser. You can see a full overview of the technical requirements and recommendations for the training here.
Most financial organizations find that simply linking their staff to our platform meets their needs. We are currently exploring options for certain customized access methods. If you find the platform won’t meet your needs, please contact the BankSafe Support Center at (800) 216-4910.
Yes. This video previews many features of the AARP BankSafe training, which is free. When you register your organization, you’ll be able to preview the entire training before you sign-up your employees.