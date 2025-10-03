BankSafe Training and FAQs

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

BankSafe Training and FAQs


BankSafe Home


Insights and Resources


Login

Sign Up

_________________________________________________________________


Empower Staff and Fight Financial Exploitation


AARP’s BankSafe training combines industry knowledge and experience with a state-of-the-art, online learning experience. AARP worked with more than 2,000 financial industry professionals to develop the training platform’s content and interactive scenarios. The platform is one of few designed specifically for frontline staff, supervisors, financial advisors and compliance officers.
 

Users learn how to identify potential financial exploitation and take the right actions to stop it. In fact, researchers from Virginia Tech Center for Gerontology found that employees trained with AARP BankSafe were able to save 16 times more money from financial exploitation than employees trained with other methods. 
 

Full Report

Report Summary

Woman typing at a computer



Features of the BankSafe training:

 


All banks, credit unions and investment firms within the United States can have their staff trained through the BankSafe platform at no cost.
 

 

Divider Line for Banksafe pages

About the AARP BankSafe Trained Seal 


As part of the BankSafe program, banks, credit unions and investment firms can apply to have AARP verify that at least 80% of their frontline staff successfully passed the BankSafe training and confirm that they have a financial-exploitation escalation reporting policy. Qualifying banks, credit unions, and investment firms in good standing can apply to receive a seal from AARP, good for one year, recognizing their commitment to fighting exploitation. 



Learn more about the AARP BankSafe Trained Seal

banksafe-seal-circle-2025


Program Benefits for Financial Organizations
 

banksafe-seal-circle-2025

Display the BankSafe Trained Seal on a highly-visible page of their website (e.g. homepage, news, honors)

A man and woman inside circles icon

Use the BankSafe Trained Seal in social media communications

A shooting star icon

Be recognized in an AARP news release

AARP_BankSafe_IconsLibrary_8-2-21

Have their organization's name showcased on AARP's website


Please see our AARP BankSafe Trained Seal Terms and Conditions for more information.

 


2025 AARP BankSafe Verified Organizations

Divider Line for Banksafe pages


Learn More


The BankSafe training platform combines world-class content from AARP with a state-of-the-art online experience.
 

Designed specifically for the frontline staff, call center representatives, financial advisors, supervisors and risk management officers who are at the forefront of the fight against financial exploitation, BankSafe provides the best, most current and engaging training available to protect older consumers and empower the financial industry — namely your frontline staff.
 

If your question is not answered on this page and you need further assistance, please call the BankSafe Support Center at (800) 216-4910.

Frequently Asked Questions
 

AARP developed the BankSafe training with input from over 2,000 bank, credit union, regulatory, legal, government, non-profit and law enforcement professionals. We’ve focused the training on empowering frontline staff with the skills and confidence to take action to prevent money from ever leaving the account. The result is a highly engaging online learning experience with interactive games, videos, real-life scenarios and state-specific resources. The BankSafe training:

 

  • Builds understanding, empathy and motivation in the learner
  • Goes beyond mere education with a series of exercises enabling staff to build their knowledge and skills through interactive scenarios, games and quizzes
  • Includes content unique to the requirements, laws and resources in every state
  • Connects the fight against financial exploitation to the impact to the financial industry
  • Complements and expands on other trainings the employee may have taken
  • Fits into the busy schedules of staff by enabling them to complete the one-hour training at their own pace

The BankSafe platform includes five modules, each with short, bite-sized education and training exercises, that employees can complete at their own pace or in one sitting. The five modules comprising the roughly one-hour training are organized to help employees:

 

  • Learn about financial exploitation and its impact on both older Americans and your financial institution.
  • Identify red flags for financial exploitation.
  • Develop skills to ask the right questions and take the right actions when they suspect financial exploitation.
  • Understand state-specific reporting requirements and available community resources.
  • Practice and put newfound skills to the test.

Yes. The BankSafe training platform includes administrative reporting tools that will allow you, and those you provide with administrator credentials, to see employee progress and performance. The reporting tools include printable, customized reports that you can use for internal purposes or for use in coordination with regulators. Registration options also allow for institutions to set up access to branch-specific reports.

AARP will present a personalized certificate to all employees that complete the BankSafe training course so that their peers and clients understand their commitment to stopping the exploitation of older adults.

To be eligible to earn the BankSafe-Trained seal, financial organizations must meet all of the following criteria:

  • Have at least 80% of their frontline staff complete and pass the BankSafe training
  • Certify that they maintain and implement a policy to escalate and report instances of suspected financial exploitation internally
  • Be in good standing with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) or a state regulatory authority
  • Have a Better Business Bureau rating of at least a B- and zero outstanding issues
  • Possess no concerning legal, regulatory or consumer complaints or rulings

Institutions who apply for and meet the requirements will be listed on AARP’s website and can request recognition materials for use by their organization.

All banks and credit unions and investment firms within the United States can have their staff trained through the BankSafe training platform at no cost. 

Yes, there are three versions of the training available: one for banks, one for credit unions and one for investment firms. The core curriculum, features and look and feel are consistent between each. The examples provided, interactive scenarios, terminology and industry expert interviews are all specific to each type of institution.

The BankSafe training platform is a custom-developed learning management system that you and your staff can access through any up-to-date web browser. You can see a full overview of the technical requirements and recommendations for the training here.

Most financial organizations find that simply linking their staff to our platform meets their needs. We are currently exploring options for certain customized access methods. If you find the platform won’t meet your needs, please contact the BankSafe Support Center at (800) 216-4910.

Yes. This video previews many features of the AARP BankSafe training, which is free. When you register your organization, you’ll be able to preview the entire training before you sign-up your employees.

About Us

Meet the departments that support AARP policy and research

Initiatives

Learn about AARP policy and research initiatives

Topics

Find our latest research and policy analysis by topic

Search All Content

Search and filter all articles and reports from Policy, Research and Thought Leadership