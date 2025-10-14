Age-Friendly Network Video: Information That Connects

AARP Hearing Center
These communities are speaking to and hearing from residents.
- Tempe, Arizona, hosts "Connect Tempe," a digital skills program that equips older residents with technology skills
- West Sacramento, California, used community surveys to effectively update its age-friendly action plan
- Meridian, Idaho, created an online portal of age-friendly resources
- Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, offered access to Senior Planet courses and provided iPads to participants
- Fairfax, California, marked a decade of age-friendly work with a celebratory video
- Princeton, Minnesota, doesn't have a physical senior center, but the city is still able to connect with local older adults and provide services
Page published April 2025