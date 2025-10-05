2019 AARP Livable Communities Rural Livabilty Workshop: 90 Days to Rural Livability

Delivered by Andrew Howard, Cofounder/Director of Team Better Block, at the AARP Livable Communities Rural Workshop, June 19, 2019

2019 AARP Livable Communties Rural Livability Workshop - Placemaking discussion

About ANDREW HOWARD



When Andrew Howard cofounded the transportation and placemaking firm Team Better Block in 2010, and proceeded to bike lanes where he felt they were needed, he thought he might end up in jail or at least stripped of his planning certification. Instead, his firm began receiving international awards and building a client list of industry leading organizations.

Andrew is the principal of Team Better Block and one of the original founders of the Build a Better Block project. Alongside his neighbors he built the first two Better Blocks in Dallas, Texas and pioneered the idea of using pop up demonstrations as an urban planning method.

Over the past eight years he and his team have refined how Better Block fits into community outreach, revitalization, complete streets and public space planning and design projects. Now having been used in over 150 communities from Sydney, Australia to Bethel, Vermont Better Block is seen as an alternative to the typical design and defend urban planning method of the past.