  1. Family Caregiving

Prepare to Care Resource Guides are designed to help caregivers develop and implement a caregiving plan for a loved one or friend. The guides include:

  • Information on how to have vital conversations
  • Ways to assess your loved one's needs
  • Tips for organizing important documents
  • A roundup of federal and national resources
  • Information on caring for yourself
  • Checklists, medication charts and contact lists

3 Ways to Get a Free Guide

1. Download by choosing a version from this page

2. Request a print copy using the button below

3. Call AARP at 877-333-5885
Select option 1 and request the "Prepare to Care: A Planning Guide for Families," item #D20152

Click here to request a print copy

Prepare to Care Guides

Mother and Daugther

Download English Guide

For family caregivers

Caregiving

Download Spanish Guide

Descarga la guía en español

Prepare to Care

Download Chinese Guide

下載中文指南

  

Grandfather With Son And Grandson Playing Football In Park

Download Asian-American Guide

For Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

Back of an in military uniform in a wheelchair looking at his family greeting him in the distance

Download Military Guide

For veterans, service members and families

Prepare to Care

Download LGBT Guide

For caregivers in the LGBT community

More Resources for Caregivers

Prepare to Care

A Helping Hand for Those Caring for a Loved One

A four-page pamphlet that outlines the five steps every caregiver should take

Download in English      Download in Spanish

Adult daughter and parents reading through a caregiving guide

Guides to Help Take the Stress Out of Family Caregiving

Easy to use guides to find support for different caregiving situations and medical conditions

Man using a laptop holding a cup of coffee

Chat With Others Like You in AARP's Online Community

How do you handle the role of caregiving? Get advice and tips from other caregivers


