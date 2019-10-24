Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.
Staying Sharp empowers you to take control of your brain health as you age. Try it today!
Prepare to Care Resource Guides are designed to help caregivers develop and implement a caregiving plan for a loved one or friend. The guides include:
1. Download by choosing a version from this page
2. Request a print copy using the button below
3. Call AARP at 877-333-5885
Select option 1 and request the "Prepare to Care: A Planning Guide for Families," item #D20152
Click here to request a print copy
For family caregivers
Descarga la guía en español
下載中文指南
For Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders
For veterans, service members and families
For caregivers in the LGBT community
A four-page pamphlet that outlines the five steps every caregiver should take
Download in English Download in Spanish
Easy to use guides to find support for different caregiving situations and medical conditions
How do you handle the role of caregiving? Get advice and tips from other caregivers
Take a quick 5-minute survey to tell us what you think
Click here to leave your feedback
Completa la encuesta en español
You are leaving AARP.org and going to the website of our trusted provider. The provider’s terms, conditions and policies apply. Please return to AARP.org to learn more about other benefits.
Your email address is now confirmed.
Manage your email preferences and tell us which topics interest you so that we can prioritize the information you receive.
Explore all that AARP has to offer.
In the next 24 hours, you will receive an email to confirm your subscription to receive emails
related to AARP volunteering. Once you confirm that subscription, you will regularly
receive communications related to AARP volunteering. In the meantime, please feel free
to search for ways to make a difference in your community at
www.aarp.org/volunteer