Governors make the decision to join the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Follow the links below to learn about each state and territory's enrollment.
- New York (Joined 2017)
- Massachusetts (Joined 2018)
- Colorado (Joined 2018)
- Florida (Joined 2019)
- Michigan (Joined 2019)
- Maine (Joined 2019)
- New Jersey (Joined 2021)
- California (Joined 2021)
- Minnesota (Joined 2022)
- North Carolina (Joined 2023)
- Washington (Joined 2024)
- Pennsylvania (Joined 2025)
- Ohio (Joined 2025)
Territory Members
- U.S. Virgin Islands (Joined 2019)